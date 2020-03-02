/
/
/
BTS: 10 Photos of Jimin and Jungkook aka Jikook prove their friendship is one of a kind
BTS: 10 Photos of Jimin and Jungkook aka Jikook prove their friendship is one of a kind
Jimin and Jungkook are a fan-favourite pair. They are also known as Jikook. Given the fact they share a great camaraderie, here's a look at some of their photos that prove their friendship is one of a kind.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1593 reads
Mumbai
Updated: March 2, 2020 05:25 pm
1 / 10
Jimin and Jungkook aka Jikook's selfies
BTS' new album 'Map of the Soul: 7' is currently creating a buzz for all the right reasons. It is already breaking records and creating history. Speaking of the members RM, Jimin, Jungkook, V, J-Hope, Suga and Jin, the Bangtan boys share an amazing bond with each other. The members who have been together since their debut have a friendship that makes others jealous for sure. Jimin and Jungkook are a fan-favourite pair. They are also known as Jikook. The ARMY has watched Jimin and Jungkook's friendship getting stronger over the years. They have given us several cute moments, some of which make us go ROFL even today. They have been with each other during some of the hard times. Jimin once mentioned that Jungkook is an important person to him. Jungkook, on the other hand, called Jimin a hardworking and inspiring guy. He also mentioned that Jimin is one of the easiest members to talk to. Well, Jimin and Jungkook are truly friendship goals and we get it why ARMY can't stop obsessing over these two! Given the fact they share a great camaraderie, here's a look at some of their photos that prove their friendship is one of a kind.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 10
Mirror selfie on point
Jimin and Jungkook's selfie game is always on point.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 10
Mirror selfie on point
We love Jungkook's expression in this snap!
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 10
Could they be any cuter?
This pic will definitely crack you up!
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 10
Cuteness personified
This pic is just cute beyond words.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 10
Tight bond
The duo is very comfortable around each other and shares an amazing bond as well.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 10
Jungkook's nerdy look
We love Jungkook's nerdy look in this selfie! He is definitely looking cute.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 10
Drinking buddies
As always, Jungkook is looking cute here, but we can't take our eyes off Jimin.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 10
BFFs
This selfie of the duo screams friendship goals.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 10
Always there for each other
This pic will certainly make you say, "Why are they so adorable?"
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment