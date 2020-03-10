BTS member Jimin's 7 CANDID photos will make you fall in love with him

1 / 7

Park Jimin's CANDID photos

BTS singer Jimin is one of the most charming and cutest members of the K-Pop band and there's no second doubt about that! Jimin is as cute as one can be and this is just one reason why ARMY can't stop obsessing over him. BTS recently dropped their new album 'Map of the Soul: 7' and the members have been promoting it on various shows. Jimin's solo song 'Filter' has been blowing up the internet. Just like his previous solo songs, Jimin, yet again, made everyone fall in love with his vocals. Also, Jimin's performance in 'ON' and 'Black Swan's' music video grabbed major attention. Undoubtedly, Jimin's charm is irresistible. He has his own way of winning hearts. Well, if you are a fan of Park Jimin, then these candid photos of Chim Chim are a perfect treat for you.

Photo Credit : Getty Images