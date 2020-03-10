Home
BTS member Jimin's 7 CANDID photos will make you fall in love with him

BTS singer Jimin is one of the most charming and cutest members of the K-Pop band and there's no second doubt about that! If you are a fan of Park Jimin, then these candid photos of Chim Chim are a perfect treat for you.
3113 reads Mumbai
    Park Jimin's CANDID photos

    BTS singer Jimin is one of the most charming and cutest members of the K-Pop band and there's no second doubt about that! Jimin is as cute as one can be and this is just one reason why ARMY can't stop obsessing over him. BTS recently dropped their new album 'Map of the Soul: 7' and the members have been promoting it on various shows. Jimin's solo song 'Filter' has been blowing up the internet. Just like his previous solo songs, Jimin, yet again, made everyone fall in love with his vocals. Also, Jimin's performance in 'ON' and 'Black Swan's' music video grabbed major attention. Undoubtedly, Jimin's charm is irresistible. He has his own way of winning hearts. Well, if you are a fan of Park Jimin, then these candid photos of Chim Chim are a perfect treat for you.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    His smile though!

    When Jimin smiles and his eyes get small, he looks the cutest.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Handsome guy

    Park Jimin is one good looking guy and there's no denying it!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Dapper as always

    Be it rocking a casual look or looking dapper in suit, Jimin's style is always on point.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Lost in his own world

    BTS' Twitter account shared this candid photo of Jimin and it's too cute to handle.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

    Beyond adorable

    This photo will make you say, "Why is he so adorable?"

    Photo Credit : Twitter

    Picture perfect

    Shared on BTS' Twitter account, this candid pic of Jimin is just perfect.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

