Jimin's cute photos are unmissable

K-Pop band BTS enjoys a huge fan following worldwide. The BTS members include Suga, RM, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook and V. Recently, BTS has been creating a buzz due to their upcoming album. Also, they recently performed at the Grammys 2020 with Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus. The members also revealed that they would love to collaborate with 7 Rings singer Ariana Grande. A day after making history at the Grammys, BTS made their way to the iHeart Radio for a special live session. Jimin who has won millions of hearts with his cuteness and of course singing revealed the real factor that brings the ARMY together. BTS were asked "What is it about BTS that brings all ethnicities, all people together?" To which, V said that the main reason is that all 7 members are really cute! That's not all! Jimin sneaked into the conversation and added, "Cutie, and sexy, and lovely!" Jimin's response won the internet. Also, for the unversed, Jimin's self-penned track titled "Promise" has hit a new milestone on SoundCloud and ARMY is all hearts for it! As Jimin continues to make the ARMY proud, check out his cute photos.

Photo Credit : Getty Images