BTS members V and Jimin aka Vmin's quotes about each other prove their friendship is one of a kind

1 / 6

V and Jimin aka Vmin's quotes about each other

BTS members Jimin and V share a great camaraderie. And let's admit, at one point, you probably must've wished to be friends with them. Jimin and Taehyung have been friends for years now. Since their trainee days, Jimin and Taehyung have been with each other through their best as well as worst times. When it comes to showering each other with love or publicly praising each other's work, Jimin and Taehyung never hold back. When V dropped his solo song 'Winter Bear', Jimin promoted it more than anyone else. Or do you remember the time V wrote a heartfelt letter about his friendship with Jimin? It was one of the sweetest things ever. The Bangtan Boys have been lately creating a buzz due to their new album Map of the Soul: 7. From Jin's solo song Moon, Jungkook's My Time, Jimin's Filter and more, each song from the album is special. Jimin and V's song 'Friends' right created buzz all over the internet. The stars spoke about their friendship and made everyone emotional. They even called each other as soulmates. Given the fact that they share such a great bond, here are interesting statements made by them about each other.

Photo Credit : Instagram