BTS members V and Jimin aka Vmin's quotes about each other prove their friendship is one of a kind
BTS members Jimin and V share a great camaraderie. Since their trainee days, Jimin and Taehyung have been with each other through their best as well as worst times. Given the fact that they share such a great bond, here are interesting statements made by them about each other.
Published: March 28, 2020 03:17 pm
V and Jimin aka Vmin's quotes about each other
BTS members Jimin and V share a great camaraderie. And let's admit, at one point, you probably must've wished to be friends with them. Jimin and Taehyung have been friends for years now. Since their trainee days, Jimin and Taehyung have been with each other through their best as well as worst times. When it comes to showering each other with love or publicly praising each other's work, Jimin and Taehyung never hold back. When V dropped his solo song 'Winter Bear', Jimin promoted it more than anyone else. Or do you remember the time V wrote a heartfelt letter about his friendship with Jimin? It was one of the sweetest things ever. The Bangtan Boys have been lately creating a buzz due to their new album Map of the Soul: 7. From Jin's solo song Moon, Jungkook's My Time, Jimin's Filter and more, each song from the album is special. Jimin and V's song 'Friends' right created buzz all over the internet. The stars spoke about their friendship and made everyone emotional. They even called each other as soulmates. Given the fact that they share such a great bond, here are interesting statements made by them about each other.
V is a precious friend
During a recent VLive, Jimin called Taehyung his precious friend. He also mentioned that Taehyung could be one and only same age friend who has lots of memories and stories with him. How sweet!
Jimin is inspiring
In BTS' Hulu Japan special, V explained that one time Jimin said to him, "I can't help you but I can be a strength to you." Jimin's words always inspire him to grow as a person.
V has a wonderful personality
During the same episode, Jimin mentioned that V has a very wonderful personality.
Taehyung is pure and innocent
He also went on to say that V is pure and untainted. He also called Taehyung innocent.
Jimin is caring
On one of the BTS' episodes, members were given a task to write letters to each other. V wrote a letter to Jimin and it made everyone emotional. He mentioned, "You (Jimin) care about me and have me in your thoughts. You work hard for me and you understand me. You listen to my concerns and like me even though I am lacking. Let's walk on a road with happiness. I love you buddy."
