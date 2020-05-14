Advertisement
BTS: Which hair colour suits Jimin aka baby Mochi the best? COMMENT NOW

BTS: Which hair colour suits Jimin aka baby Mochi the best? COMMENT NOW

Over the years, Jimin has rocked many hair colours. On that note, here's a poll to know which hair colour do you think suits Jimin the most? Check out and comment with your answer.
153054 reads Mumbai Updated: May 15, 2020 02:36 pm
  1 / 8
    Which hair colour suits Jimin the best?

    Which hair colour suits Jimin the best?

    Anyone and everyone who is a fan of BTS will be aware that it is one of the most popular K-pop bands in the world right now. With the release of every album, BTS is breaking the records and how! The members which include Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, and V are equally loved by the ARMY. Many are aware about how much BTS members love experimenting with their hair. Since their debut, BTS members have rocked many hair colours. Speaking about Jimin, in particular, he is one of the cutest members of BTS. Over the years, he has rocked many hair colours. Be it rocking a pink hair colour or an orange one, Jimin has proved he can pull off any and every shade from colour wheel. A few weeks ago, during a VLive session, Jimin revealed he dyed his hair back to black which is his natural hair colour. And well, yet again, he made everyone fall in love with him. During the live, Jimin said, "I dyed my hair black. For the first time being, it may be hard to try bright hair colours... In fact, I planned to cut my hair, but I'll do that a but later." We will have to wait and see which colour he will pull off next. However, given the fact he has rocked so many hair colours in the past, we thought of conducting a poll to know which hair colour do you think suits Jimin the most? It might be hard to pick one, but do let us know which one you think suits him the best in the comments section below.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  2 / 8
    Orange

    Orange

    Jimin effortlessly pulled off orange hair colour and let's admit, it really suits him. Plus, he looks so handsome.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  3 / 8
    Light blue-gray hair

    Light blue-gray hair

    This is absolutely one of our favourites.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 8
    Pink

    Pink

    Jimin's pink hair colour grabbed everyone's attention. And why not? It suits him so much.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  5 / 8
    Blonde

    Blonde

    Here's a selfie of him flaunting his blonde coloured hair! This selfie will make ARMYs heart race for sure.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  6 / 8
    Purple

    Purple

    This is by far one of the most iconic shades baby Mochi has ever had and we are here for it! Jimin's hair look created a huge buzz at the Grammys last year.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  7 / 8
    Caramel brown

    Caramel brown

    Throwback to the time he rocked this hair colour and made ARMYs swoon.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  8 / 8
    Black

    Black

    Jimin's smile in this snap will make you fall in love with him even more.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

Comments

Anonymous

I don't know he looks cute in all these pictures but I would have to say the orange!

Anonymous

Black

Anonymous

Pink ❤️❤️❤️

Anonymous

pink

Anonymous

Purple and black

Anonymous

Caramel brown

Anonymous

Caramel brown

Anonymous

Blonde

Anonymous

Русо

Anonymous

Black

Anonymous

Jimin looks sexy, cutie, lovely and handsome in all of the colours that he choose.
Jimin's choose is my choose.
I love him in all the colours.

Anonymous

Pink

Anonymous

I like him in his original hair colour

Anonymous

I think he looks cute and nice in every color he pulls off.

Anonymous

light blue gray and also the blue hair color featured in ON. I also love the hair color caramel brown from IDOL.

Anonymous

Caramel brown, pink, grey,black...
Everything suits that mochi

Anonymous

Blonde beautiful

Anonymous

He is looking like a girl...

Anonymous

yeah cause he is soo damm cute

Anonymous

Pink hair ❤️

Anonymous

I think all colors that jimin wear are cute

Anonymous

He looks great in every picture but i think he really looks cute in pink

Anonymous

Caramel brown or light blue-grey

Anonymous

blue-gray :D>blond :) >purple,pink,orange,black :(

Anonymous

Pink and purple

Anonymous

blonde

Anonymous

Pink

Anonymous

black

Anonymous

Brown colour is best❤️

Anonymous

Blonde,caramel brown and black.

Anonymous

pink baby mochi

Anonymous

Black

Anonymous

J'aime beaucoup le violet et le roux sa lui va bien

Anonymous

Jimin is the best !! He looks good in any hair color. Any clout which I dont like also, after it's his hair color i will love that color. But according to me, I think he looks the best in orange, blonde and definitely purple and blue too and black also. Kdgfuhwvfgushev in other words.. he look the best in all the color.

Anonymous

Black ,caramel brown ,light blue grey

Anonymous

Pink and Blonde

Anonymous

He looks so ethereal as a blonde, definite my favorite!

Anonymous

Brown

Anonymous

In these picture pink, but overall black couse he looks manly.and without make up black and brown suits him more

Anonymous

Vse barve

Anonymous

All cuz he is so handsome, my Mochi baby!

Anonymous

Light blue Grey and blonde

Anonymous

Lichtblauw grijs

Anonymous

Blondynka a cierna

Anonymous

Blonde and black

Anonymous

Pink of course

Anonymous

All color suits on Jimin. Jimin is looking so lovely and handsome in all of pic. He is a lovely guy

Anonymous

Caramel brown. Looks natural. Every colour suits him tho.

Add new comment

