BTS: Which hair colour suits Jimin aka baby Mochi the best? COMMENT NOW
Over the years, Jimin has rocked many hair colours. On that note, here's a poll to know which hair colour do you think suits Jimin the most? Check out and comment with your answer.
Written By
Mamta Naik
153054 reads
Mumbai
Updated: May 15, 2020 02:36 pm
-
1 / 8
-
2 / 8
-
3 / 8
-
4 / 8
-
5 / 8
-
6 / 8
-
7 / 8
-
8 / 8
Comments
I don't know he looks cute in all these pictures but I would have to say the orange!
Black
Pink ❤️❤️❤️
pink
Purple and black
Caramel brown
Caramel brown
Blonde
Русо
Black
Jimin looks sexy, cutie, lovely and handsome in all of the colours that he choose.
Jimin's choose is my choose.
I love him in all the colours.
Pink
I like him in his original hair colour
I think he looks cute and nice in every color he pulls off.
light blue gray and also the blue hair color featured in ON. I also love the hair color caramel brown from IDOL.
Caramel brown, pink, grey,black...
Everything suits that mochi
Blonde beautiful
He is looking like a girl...
yeah cause he is soo damm cute
Pink hair ❤️
I think all colors that jimin wear are cute
He looks great in every picture but i think he really looks cute in pink
Caramel brown or light blue-grey
blue-gray :D>blond :) >purple,pink,orange,black :(
Pink and purple
blonde
Pink
black
Brown colour is best❤️
Blonde,caramel brown and black.
pink baby mochi
Black
J'aime beaucoup le violet et le roux sa lui va bien
Jimin is the best !! He looks good in any hair color. Any clout which I dont like also, after it's his hair color i will love that color. But according to me, I think he looks the best in orange, blonde and definitely purple and blue too and black also. Kdgfuhwvfgushev in other words.. he look the best in all the color.
Black ,caramel brown ,light blue grey
Pink and Blonde
He looks so ethereal as a blonde, definite my favorite!
Brown
In these picture pink, but overall black couse he looks manly.and without make up black and brown suits him more
Vse barve
All cuz he is so handsome, my Mochi baby!
Light blue Grey and blonde
Lichtblauw grijs
Blondynka a cierna
Blonde and black
Pink of course
All color suits on Jimin. Jimin is looking so lovely and handsome in all of pic. He is a lovely guy
Caramel brown. Looks natural. Every colour suits him tho.
