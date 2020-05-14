BTS: Which hair colour suits Jimin aka baby Mochi the best? COMMENT NOW

1 / 8

Which hair colour suits Jimin the best?

Anyone and everyone who is a fan of BTS will be aware that it is one of the most popular K-pop bands in the world right now. With the release of every album, BTS is breaking the records and how! The members which include Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, and V are equally loved by the ARMY. Many are aware about how much BTS members love experimenting with their hair. Since their debut, BTS members have rocked many hair colours. Speaking about Jimin, in particular, he is one of the cutest members of BTS. Over the years, he has rocked many hair colours. Be it rocking a pink hair colour or an orange one, Jimin has proved he can pull off any and every shade from colour wheel. A few weeks ago, during a VLive session, Jimin revealed he dyed his hair back to black which is his natural hair colour. And well, yet again, he made everyone fall in love with him. During the live, Jimin said, "I dyed my hair black. For the first time being, it may be hard to try bright hair colours... In fact, I planned to cut my hair, but I'll do that a but later." We will have to wait and see which colour he will pull off next. However, given the fact he has rocked so many hair colours in the past, we thought of conducting a poll to know which hair colour do you think suits Jimin the most? It might be hard to pick one, but do let us know which one you think suits him the best in the comments section below.

Photo Credit : Instagram