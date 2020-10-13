/
/
/
Happy Birthday Jimin: 10 PHOTOS of Baby Mochi that prove he is the cutest and funniest BTS member
Happy Birthday Jimin: 10 PHOTOS of Baby Mochi that prove he is the cutest and funniest BTS member
BTS' Jimin turns a year older today. On the occasion of Baby Mochi's birthday, let's take a look at his cute and funny pictures.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
27574 reads
Mumbai
Published: October 13, 2020 10:58 am
-
1 / 10
-
2 / 10
-
3 / 10
-
4 / 10
-
5 / 10
-
6 / 10
-
7 / 10
-
8 / 10
-
9 / 10
-
10 / 10