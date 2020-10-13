Advertisement
Happy Birthday Jimin: 10 PHOTOS of Baby Mochi that prove he is the cutest and funniest BTS member

BTS' Jimin turns a year older today. On the occasion of Baby Mochi's birthday, let's take a look at his cute and funny pictures.
27574 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Park Jimin Birthday Special

    Park Jimin Birthday Special

    Today is a special day because it's BTS' Jimin's birthday. ARMY around the world are leaving no stone unturned to celebrate his big day. From sharing Baby Mochi's handsome selcas to ChimChim's adorable videos, ARMY are pouring messages! The hashtags such as #HappyBirthdayJimin #HappyJiminDay #BabyMochiDay #OurEternalSerendepity #OurAngelJimin are trending worldwide on Twitter. The same proves that ARMY's love for Jimin knows no bounds. Since his debut, Jimin has proved that he is one of the hard working and talented artists. Apart from being an amazing vocalist, he is also a brilliant dancer. He has won many hearts and no matter where he goes, he continues to make people fall in love with him. Also, like many say, we all need Jimin in our lives. When it comes to social media, from sharing his charming selcas to hilarious photos just to make ARMY laugh, his each post takes the internet by storm all the time. The same speaks volumes about his insane popularity. Jungkook, V, J-Hope, Jin, RM and Suga love him. Time and again, BTS members have even mentioned that he is an amazing friend. Also, he is one of the cutest and funniest in the group. Having said that, on the occasion of Park Jimin's birthday, we've compiled some of his cute and hilarious photos that will make you adore him more.

    Photo Credit : BTS Twitter

  • 2 / 10
    Baby Mochi

    Baby Mochi

    This photo of Jimin will definitely make you say, "Can he be any cuter?"

    Photo Credit : BTS Twitter

  • 3 / 10
    Hilarious

    Hilarious

    He knows how to make his members and ARMYs laugh.

    Photo Credit : Weverse

  • 4 / 10
    Jimin with a mustache

    Jimin with a mustache

    What do you have to say about this throwback photo of Jimin with a mustache?

    Photo Credit : BTS Twitter

  • 5 / 10
    Why so cute?

    Why so cute?

    He knows how to have fun using filters. He looks beyond adorable in this one.

    Photo Credit : BTS Twitter

  • 6 / 10
    Cutest!

    Awwdorable

    Last year, on Jimin's birthday, J-Hope shared this pic of Baby Mochi looking adorable as always.

    Photo Credit : BTS Twitter

  • 7 / 10
    Selca on point

    Selca on point

    Throwback to the time when Jimin shared a selfie to wish fans goodnight.

    Photo Credit : BTS Twitter

  • 8 / 10
    Another one!

    Another one!

    Jimin nails the blonde hair look.

    Photo Credit : BTS Twitter

  • 9 / 10
    He loves ARMY

    He loves ARMY

    Jimin captioned this pic as, "What are you doing?" He looks handsome, right?

    Photo Credit : BTS Twitter

  • 10 / 10
    Candid

    Candid

    This pic will make you fall in love with him even more.

    Photo Credit : BTS Twitter

