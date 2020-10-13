Happy Birthday Jimin: 10 PHOTOS of Baby Mochi that prove he is the cutest and funniest BTS member

1 / 10

Park Jimin Birthday Special

Today is a special day because it's BTS' Jimin's birthday. ARMY around the world are leaving no stone unturned to celebrate his big day. From sharing Baby Mochi's handsome selcas to ChimChim's adorable videos, ARMY are pouring messages! The hashtags such as #HappyBirthdayJimin #HappyJiminDay #BabyMochiDay #OurEternalSerendepity #OurAngelJimin are trending worldwide on Twitter. The same proves that ARMY's love for Jimin knows no bounds. Since his debut, Jimin has proved that he is one of the hard working and talented artists. Apart from being an amazing vocalist, he is also a brilliant dancer. He has won many hearts and no matter where he goes, he continues to make people fall in love with him. Also, like many say, we all need Jimin in our lives. When it comes to social media, from sharing his charming selcas to hilarious photos just to make ARMY laugh, his each post takes the internet by storm all the time. The same speaks volumes about his insane popularity. Jungkook, V, J-Hope, Jin, RM and Suga love him. Time and again, BTS members have even mentioned that he is an amazing friend. Also, he is one of the cutest and funniest in the group. Having said that, on the occasion of Park Jimin's birthday, we've compiled some of his cute and hilarious photos that will make you adore him more.

Photo Credit : BTS Twitter