Map of the Soul: 7: THESE photos of Jimin and V aka Vmin speak volumes of their adorable friendship

1 / 10

BTS members Jimin and V are friendship goals

BTS is currently creating a lot of buzz due to their latest album 'Map of the Soul: 7' which will release in a few hours. Indian ARMY will have to wait a long longer to get their hands on BTS' new music. Before the release of the new album, BTS released a 30-second clip of their new single, ON, on TikTok. It has now taken the internet by storm and we totally understand why! That's not all! According to new reports, MOTS album will also feature solo songs by some members, as well as duets by RM and Suga, V and Jimin. Speaking of Vmin, Jimin and V's song 'Friends' is reportedly about their friendship over the years. ARMY already knows Vmin and BTS' other members will not disappoint them and hence, the excitement level knows no bounds. As we all know, BTS' Jimin and V share a beautiful friendship. The BFFs are always there for each other. As they continue to give us friendship goals, here's a look at their fun and precious moments together.

Photo Credit : Instagram