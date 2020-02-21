Home
Map of the Soul: 7: THESE photos of Jimin and V aka Vmin speak volumes of their adorable friendship

BTS is currently creating a lot of buzz due to their latest album 'Map of the Soul: 7'. According to new reports, we will get two duets as well. Jimin and V's song 'Friends' is about their friendship over the years. As they continue to give us friendship goals, here's a look at their precious moments together.
  • 1 / 10
    BTS members Jimin and V are friendship goals

    BTS members Jimin and V are friendship goals

    BTS is currently creating a lot of buzz due to their latest album 'Map of the Soul: 7' which will release in a few hours. Indian ARMY will have to wait a long longer to get their hands on BTS' new music. Before the release of the new album, BTS released a 30-second clip of their new single, ON, on TikTok. It has now taken the internet by storm and we totally understand why! That's not all! According to new reports, MOTS album will also feature solo songs by some members, as well as duets by RM and Suga, V and Jimin. Speaking of Vmin, Jimin and V's song 'Friends' is reportedly about their friendship over the years. ARMY already knows Vmin and BTS' other members will not disappoint them and hence, the excitement level knows no bounds. As we all know, BTS' Jimin and V share a beautiful friendship. The BFFs are always there for each other. As they continue to give us friendship goals, here's a look at their fun and precious moments together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Selfie goals

    Selfie goals

    Jimin and V's selfie game is on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Fun times

    Fun times

    This is one of the cute pics of the duo.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 4 / 10
    Could they be any cuter?

    Could they be any cuter?

    This pic will definitely crack you up!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    We love this sunkissed snap of the duo!

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 6 / 10
    Jimin loves V's innocence

    Jimin loves V's innocence

    When asked Jimin what he loves most about V, he gushed about V being a wonderful person and also called him innocent. How cute!

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 7 / 10
    ...But first selfie!

    ...But first selfie!

    Are you also the one who clicks pictures of the food before eating it?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Rocking different hair colour

    Rocking different hair colour

    Both Jimin and V love experimenting with different hair colour and hairstyles.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    The reason V likes Jimin so much

    The reason V likes Jimin so much

    V loves how much emotional support Jimin gives to him. Well, we all need a friend like Jimin!

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 10 / 10
    Beyond cute

    Beyond cute

    This photo of the duo screams friendship goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

