1 / 6

BTS' Jimin

BTS’ Jimin debuted in June 2013, as a vocalist and dancer in the group. To date, Jimin has released three solo songs under BTS: ‘Lie’ (‘Wings’ - 2016), ‘Serendipity’ (‘Love Yourself: Her’ - 2017), and ‘Filter’ (‘MAP OF THE SOUL: 7’ - 2020). On December 30 2018, Jimin released his first solo song not included in BTS’ discography for free on the group’s SoundCloud page - ‘Promise’. ‘Promise’ went on to break the record for the biggest 24-hour debut in history on the platform. In December 2020, Jimin released his second solo song, ‘Christmas Love’. Recently, the BTS member also participated in an original soundtrack for the television series ‘Our Blues’, making it his first time releasing a TV OST in his career. Released on April 24, 2022, the song is a duet with his close friend Ha Sung Woon. Today, we’re taking a look at 6 times that Jimin blew us away with his stage presence.

Photo Credit : News1