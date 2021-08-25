PHOTOS: BTS' Jimin is here to bless our day with his princely visuals in 6 of his best selcas of 2021 so far

1 / 6

Presenting some of our favourite pictures which highlight BTS' Jimin's charisma in a specially curated photo gallery.

'Mochi', 'Cute, Sexy and Lovely' and 'King of Fanservice', BTS' star dancer and performer Park Jimin dons many hats as smoothly and gracefully as he showcases his dancing finesse on the stage! BTS' Jimin is not only of the most talented performers but also one of the most beloved idols. His brand value is skyrocketing each month and his popularity knows no bounds! But despite his tremendous success, Jimin is known to be one of the sweetest and kindest idols who always takes out time to interact with ARMY (BTS' fans) and keeps his promise to do V Lives with fans. But, one of our favourite acts of fanservice by Jimin is definitely his breathtakingly gorgeous selcas. We take a look at some of our favourite selcas by Jimin in 2021 so far, which cement his place in our hearts.

Photo Credit : BTS Twitter