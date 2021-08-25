PHOTOS: BTS' Jimin is here to bless our day with his princely visuals in 6 of his best selcas of 2021 so far

    BTS' Jimin smiles for a selca (Pic credit - BTS Twitter)

    Presenting some of our favourite pictures which highlight BTS' Jimin's charisma in a specially curated photo gallery.

    'Mochi', 'Cute, Sexy and Lovely' and 'King of Fanservice', BTS' star dancer and performer Park Jimin dons many hats as smoothly and gracefully as he showcases his dancing finesse on the stage! BTS' Jimin is not only of the most talented performers but also one of the most beloved idols. His brand value is skyrocketing each month and his popularity knows no bounds! But despite his tremendous success, Jimin is known to be one of the sweetest and kindest idols who always takes out time to interact with ARMY (BTS' fans) and keeps his promise to do V Lives with fans. But, one of our favourite acts of fanservice by Jimin is definitely his breathtakingly gorgeous selcas. We take a look at some of our favourite selcas by Jimin in 2021 so far, which cement his place in our hearts.

    BTS' Jimin shows his stylish rainbow hairdo (Pic credit - BTS Twitter)

    Rainbow hair!

    BTS' Jimin looks handsome as he showcases his stylish rainbow hairdo, which he sported in BTS' summer bop 'Butter'!

    BTS' Jimin smiles through a mask (Pic credit - BTS Twitter)

    Mask it up!

    BTS' Jimin makes adorable finger hearts as he smiles through the mask!

    BTS' Jimin shows off his ethereal visuals (Pic credit - BTS Twitter)

    Ethereal Visuals!

    BTS' Jimin shows off his handsome and ethereal visuals in a powder blue shirt.

    BTS' Jimin strikes a 'not so amused' pose (Pic credit - BTS Twitter)

    Not amused!

    BTS' Jimin is not amused as he strikes an interesting pose with a 'mystery' hand lurking behind!

    BTS' Jimin shows off his forehead in a cute selca (Pic credit - BTS Twitter)

    Forehead show!

    BTS' Jimin's plump lips and forehead is the highlight of this charming selca posted by him.

