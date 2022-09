Happy Birthday Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon turns 48! The comedian is best known for being the host of the late-night talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon but his footing in the industry began like any other successful Tv show host on Saturday Night Live from which he later branched out and now hosts the biggest in Hollywood on his show. Fallon is loved by fans for his goofy personality and seemingly harmless jokes compared to the others in the field. Keep scrolling to find out something new about him.