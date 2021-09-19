Jimmy Fallon Birthday: The Tonight Show host's BEST moments with Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift and more guests

1 / 6

Jimmy Fallon and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Holi celebration

If there's one talk show host who knows how to make celebrity interactions their funny best, it's undoubtedly Jimmy Fallon. The comedian and former Saturday Night Live star who hosts The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, never fails to entertain fans by bringing them some of the most hilarious challenges with his guests. From Pictionary, lip sync battle to water-gun challenges, Fallon has pulled it all off with some A-list stars. The talk show host knows well how to make his guests super comfortable and friendly and hence fans are always looking forward to watching their favourite celebrities on Fallon's show. Not to mention Jimmy's infectious laugh that he's legitimately bad at controlling while taking on fun challenges that make us laugh harder too. Over the years, Fallon has hosted several major celebrities on his show including Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Benedict Cumberbatch and the list goes on. As the comedian celebrates his birthday on September 19 and turns 48, we take a look at some of his best moments with gusts. In this photo, we see Fallon along with Priyanka Copra as they enjoy the Indian festival of Holi on the show. It was an unforgettable episode as Fallon and Chopra enjoyed this colourful fest.

Photo Credit : Getty Images