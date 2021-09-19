Jimmy Fallon Birthday: The Tonight Show host's BEST moments with Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift and more guests

If there's one talk show host who knows how to make celebrity interactions their funny best, it's undoubtedly Jimmy Fallon. The comedian and former Saturday Night Live star who hosts The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, never fails to entertain fans by bringing them some of the most hilarious challenges with his guests. From Pictionary, lip sync battle to water-gun challenges, Fallon has pulled it all off with some A-list stars. The talk show host knows well how to make his guests super comfortable and friendly and hence fans are always looking forward to watching their favourite celebrities on Fallon's show. Not to mention Jimmy's infectious laugh that he's legitimately bad at controlling while taking on fun challenges that make us laugh harder too. Over the years, Fallon has hosted several major celebrities on his show including Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Benedict Cumberbatch and the list goes on. As the comedian celebrates his birthday on September 19 and turns 48, we take a look at some of his best moments with gusts. In this photo, we see Fallon along with Priyanka Copra as they enjoy the Indian festival of Holi on the show. It was an unforgettable episode as Fallon and Chopra enjoyed this colourful fest.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Who can forget Jimmy Fallon and Taylor Swift's hilarious skit when they acted like crazy Basketball fans? The duo also indulged in some hilarious dance moves during this act that were simply unmissable.
Jimmy truly got Thor actor Chris Hemsworth's funny side out as the duo indulged in a game of water war where they set off water guns on each other. This photo shows a completely drenched Hemsworth during the fun game.
Among the many fun challenges we have seen on the show, Ariana had played a game of musical impressions with Jimmy where she imitated fellow musical artists and it was a discovery, how well Grande was pulling it off
One of the most favourite challenges that often appears on Fallon's show, a game of charades was once also played by Kendall Jenner and it was an absolute delight to see the model try to ace it.
During one of the episodes on Jimmy Fallon's show, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown delivered an amazing recap of the first season of the show in a rap song. It was one of the coolest Millie Bobby Brown moments on a talk show.