Jin Ji Hee

Actress Jin Ji Hee turns 23 today! Beginning her career as a child actress in 2003 with the KBS series ‘Yellow Handkerchief’, Jin Ji Hee is best known for her impactful roles in the relationship drama ‘Alone in Love (2006), the horror fairytale ‘Hansel and Gretel’ (2007), the family sitcom ‘High Kick Through the Roof’ (2009), and the teen mystery series ‘Schoolgirl Detectives’ (2014), among others. Jin Ji Hee made her big screen debut in 2005 with the movie ‘Cello’, playing the character of Yoon Hye. Most recently, she was seen in the movie ‘The Star Next Door’, which aired in 2017. The actress has also left a mark through her roles in well-loved series like ‘Fight for My Way’ (2017), and ‘The Penthouse: War in Life’ (Seasons 1-3, 2020-2021). Jin Ji Hee also made her theatre debut through ‘Julius Caesar’, in 2021. To celebrate the talented actress on her special day, we’ve put together some of our favourite photos of Jin Ji Hee.

Photo Credit : News1