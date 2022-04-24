PHOTOS: 6 looks adorned by the versatile and gorgeous actress, Jin Ki Joo

1 / 6

Let's take a glance at the various outfits worn by the versatile actress, Jin Ki Joo

Jin Ki Joo was previously an employee of Samsung SDS and then worked as reporter for SBS regional affiliate G1 before starting her acting career. After Jin Ki Joo won a prize in the 23rd Supermodel Contest, the organiser introduced her to some of the actors' management companies. Her acting debut was for 2015 tvN's romantic comedy television series, ‘Second 20s’. 2018 was Jin Ki Joo's breakthrough year. She got nominated and won several major film awards with her role as a snarky and playful country girl who yearns for the big city in ‘Little Forest’. Her standout role as the protagonist's rival in JTBC's melodrama mystery ‘Misty’ paved the way for her to be cast as leading role for the first time in MBC's melodrama thriller ‘Come and Hug Me’. In 2019, she starred in SBS romantic comedy series ‘The Secret Life of My Secretary’. Jin Ki Joo acted as the protagonist for 2020 KBS2's family weekend drama, ‘Homemade Love Story’. Her latest role is in MBC’s ‘Showtime Begins!’ as the young, passionate police officer Go Seul Hae who can also see ghosts – but is afraid of her abilities. She is paired opposite Park Hae Jin, who plays the role of Cha Cha Woong, a popular and sardonic TV magician with a taste for the spectacular.

Photo Credit : News1