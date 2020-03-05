/
/
/
6 UNMISSABLE photos of 'worldwide handsome' Jin getting photobombed by BTS bandmates which will make you ROFL
6 UNMISSABLE photos of 'worldwide handsome' Jin getting photobombed by BTS bandmates which will make you ROFL
Jin aka Worldwide handsome who happens to be the oldest member of BTS is loved a lot not just by the ARMY but also by his fellow bandmates. Today, we take a look at times BTS members photobombed Jin.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
2389 reads
Mumbai
Published: March 5, 2020 01:08 pm
-
1 / 6
-
2 / 6
-
3 / 6
-
4 / 6
-
5 / 6
-
6 / 6
Add new comment