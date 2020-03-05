6 UNMISSABLE photos of 'worldwide handsome' Jin getting photobombed by BTS bandmates which will make you ROFL

1 / 6

Jin getting photobombed by BTS bandmates

Jin aka 'Worldwide Handsome' who happens to be the oldest member of BTS is loved a lot not just by the ARMY but also by the fellow bandmates Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, Suga and RM. The members love his fun-loving and hardworking side. Jin's dad jokes always lighten the mood of BTS members as well. Currently, the Bangtan Boys are busy performing and promoting their new album 'Map of the Soul: 7'. However, when the BTS members are not busy promoting their album, have you wondered what are they up to? Recently, we got a glimpse of what goes around when the members are doing nothing. In the video posted by the official Bangtan TV Youtube channel, it gave us a behind-the-scenes look at the members happily clicking selfies post a promotional event. In the video, we saw Jin who was trying to click his selfie getting photobombed by his fellow bandmates Jimin, Jungkook, V and J-Hope. Well, this isn't the first time BTS members photobombed him. Turns out, the members love Jin so much that they love to sabotage his photos every time he tries to click a selfie around them. Without further ado, take a look at times BTS photobombed Jin.

Photo Credit : Instagram