/
/
/
BTS member Jin aka Worldwide Handsome's charming selfies will instantly brighten up your dull Tuesday
BTS member Jin aka Worldwide Handsome's charming selfies will instantly brighten up your dull Tuesday
Jin is one of the most active members of BTS. From interacting with ARMYs on Weverse to sharing his charming selfies on Twitter, Jin aka Worldwide Handsome does it all. Today, take a look at his handsome selfies.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
796 reads
Mumbai
Published: July 21, 2020 01:29 pm
1 / 10
A look at BTS member Jin's charming selfies
BTS is one of the popular K-Pop bands in the world right now. The Bangtan Boys are breaking records and how! BTS has been currently creating a huge buzz due to their fourth Japanese album 'Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey'. For the uninitiated, BTS' new album features Japanese versions of their songs from their most recent album Map of the Soul: 7, including two new songs, Stay Gold, and Your Eyes Tell. Aside from the other songs featured on the album, the new songs also received a lot of love from the ARMYs all around the world. Apart from the new album, BTS has been keeping fans entertained to the fullest through V Live sessions, Twitter, Weverse, and more. Speaking about BTS' eldest member, Jin is one of the most active members of the group. A few days ago, Jin took to Twitter to share that he has finally received a life-size version of RJ. For the unversed, RJ is a BT21 alpaca character, which was designed by Jin himself. Last year, during his birthday V Live session, Seokjin revealed that he had asked for an RJ gift. 'They asked, 'How big?' So I said, 'I'd say something around two meters tall,' he revealed. From interacting with ARMYs on Weverse to sharing his charming selfies on Twitter, Jin aka Worldwide Handsome does it all to keep the ARMY members happy. On that note, in case you are having a dull Tuesday, here are his handsome selfies that will instantly brighten up your day.
Photo Credit : Twitter
2 / 10
Mr. Worldwide Handsome
Jin will make you fall in love with him all over again.
Photo Credit : Twitter
3 / 10
Selfie on point
No doubt, his selfies are always on point.
Photo Credit : Twitter
4 / 10
Picture perfect
We can't take our eyes off Jin's handsome face!
Photo Credit : Twitter
5 / 10
Handsome as hell
This charming selfie of Jin will make your heart skip a beat.
Photo Credit : Twitter
6 / 10
Best gift ever
On July 9, 2020, fans around the world celebrated ARMY Day. On the special day, Jin shared his handsome selfie and made the ARMY members happy.
Photo Credit : Weverse
7 / 10
Obsessed with white
Jin seems to be obsessed with the colour white.
Photo Credit : Twitter
8 / 10
His eyes!
What do you have to say about this selfie?
Photo Credit : Twitter
9 / 10
Cuteness personified
He is one of the cutest members of the group.
Photo Credit : Twitter
10 / 10
He is the best
This one will make your heart race.
Photo Credit : Twitter