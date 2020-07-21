BTS member Jin aka Worldwide Handsome's charming selfies will instantly brighten up your dull Tuesday

1 / 10

A look at BTS member Jin's charming selfies

BTS is one of the popular K-Pop bands in the world right now. The Bangtan Boys are breaking records and how! BTS has been currently creating a huge buzz due to their fourth Japanese album 'Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey'. For the uninitiated, BTS' new album features Japanese versions of their songs from their most recent album Map of the Soul: 7, including two new songs, Stay Gold, and Your Eyes Tell. Aside from the other songs featured on the album, the new songs also received a lot of love from the ARMYs all around the world. Apart from the new album, BTS has been keeping fans entertained to the fullest through V Live sessions, Twitter, Weverse, and more. Speaking about BTS' eldest member, Jin is one of the most active members of the group. A few days ago, Jin took to Twitter to share that he has finally received a life-size version of RJ. For the unversed, RJ is a BT21 alpaca character, which was designed by Jin himself. Last year, during his birthday V Live session, Seokjin revealed that he had asked for an RJ gift. 'They asked, 'How big?' So I said, 'I'd say something around two meters tall,' he revealed. From interacting with ARMYs on Weverse to sharing his charming selfies on Twitter, Jin aka Worldwide Handsome does it all to keep the ARMY members happy. On that note, in case you are having a dull Tuesday, here are his handsome selfies that will instantly brighten up your day.

