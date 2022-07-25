Emergency Declaration: BTS’ Jin, BIGBANG’s TOP, Lee Jung Jae, Jung Woo Sung & more attend VIP screening

Published on Jul 25, 2022
   
    BTS' Jin and BIGBANG's TOP : courtesy of News1

    BTS' Jin and BIGBANG's TOP

    Starring Song Kang Ho, Kim Nam Gil, Lee Byung Hun, Jeon Do Yeon, Im Siwan, Park Hae Joon and Kim So Jin, ‘Emergency Declaration’ is an upcoming movie, slated for release on August 3. The upcoming film follows all those on board an aircraft, after it is forced to declare an emergency and attempt a landing after running into unforeseen problems mid-flight. Prior to the official premiere of the movie, ‘Emergency Declaration’ was exclusively screened at Seoul’s Megabox COEX at 7 pm KST (3:30 pm IST) today, on July 25. BTS’ Jin, BIGBANG’s TOP, Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung, ‘Business Proposal’ star Seol In Ah, Park Ji Hoo, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ stars Kang Tae Oh and Joo Jong Hyuk, Roh Jeong Eui, Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun and more also arrived to extend their support at the VIP screening of ‘Emergency Declaration’. Check out some of the photos from the event, through this gallery.

    Photo Credit : News1

    The team of 'Emergency Declaration'

    The team of 'Emergency Declaration'

    From Left to Right - Park Hae Joon, Im Siwan, Kim Nam Gil, Jeon Do Yeon, Song Kang Ho, Lee Byung Hun, and Kim So Jin.

    Photo Credit : News1

    BTS' Jin

    BTS' Jin

    BTS' Jin looks super sweet in this soft yellow outfit!

    Photo Credit : News1

    BIGBANG's TOP

    BIGBANG's TOP

    BIGBANG's TOP was also in attendance!

    Photo Credit : News1

    Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung

    Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung

    Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung, together, in true BFF fashion!

    Photo Credit : News1

    Seol In Ah

    Seol In Ah

    The 'Business Proposal' star looks as vivacious as ever!

    Photo Credit : News1

    Kang Tae Oh

    Kang Tae Oh

    Kang Tae Oh is presently winning hearts with his performance in 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'!

    Photo Credit : News1

    Joo Jong Hyuk

    Joo Jong Hyuk

    Another talented cast member from 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo', Joo Jong Hyuk!

    Photo Credit : News1

    Roh Jeong Eui

    Roh Jeong Eui

    The 'Our Beloved Summer' star waves a hand gracefully in greeting.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Park Ji Hoo

    Park Ji Hoo

    Park Ji Hoo always looks youthful!

    Photo Credit : News1

    Girls' Generation's Seohyun

    Girls' Generation's Seohyun

    Girls' Generation's Seohyun - elegant as always!

    Photo Credit : News1

    Han Hyun Min

    Han Hyun Min

    The talented model and actor waves as he poses.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Lee Sang Yeob

    Lee Sang Yeob

    Lee Sang Yeob recently starred in 'Eve'!

    Photo Credit : News1