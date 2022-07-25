Emergency Declaration: BTS’ Jin, BIGBANG’s TOP, Lee Jung Jae, Jung Woo Sung & more attend VIP screening

1 / 13

BTS' Jin and BIGBANG's TOP

Starring Song Kang Ho, Kim Nam Gil, Lee Byung Hun, Jeon Do Yeon, Im Siwan, Park Hae Joon and Kim So Jin, ‘Emergency Declaration’ is an upcoming movie, slated for release on August 3. The upcoming film follows all those on board an aircraft, after it is forced to declare an emergency and attempt a landing after running into unforeseen problems mid-flight. Prior to the official premiere of the movie, ‘Emergency Declaration’ was exclusively screened at Seoul’s Megabox COEX at 7 pm KST (3:30 pm IST) today, on July 25. BTS’ Jin, BIGBANG’s TOP, Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung, ‘Business Proposal’ star Seol In Ah, Park Ji Hoo, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ stars Kang Tae Oh and Joo Jong Hyuk, Roh Jeong Eui, Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun and more also arrived to extend their support at the VIP screening of ‘Emergency Declaration’. Check out some of the photos from the event, through this gallery.

Photo Credit : News1