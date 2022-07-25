Emergency Declaration: BTS’ Jin, BIGBANG’s TOP, Lee Jung Jae, Jung Woo Sung & more attend VIP screening

Starring Song Kang Ho, Kim Nam Gil, Lee Byung Hun, Jeon Do Yeon, Im Siwan, Park Hae Joon and Kim So Jin, ‘Emergency Declaration’ is an upcoming movie, slated for release on August 3. The upcoming film follows all those on board an aircraft, after it is forced to declare an emergency and attempt a landing after running into unforeseen problems mid-flight. Prior to the official premiere of the movie, ‘Emergency Declaration’ was exclusively screened at Seoul’s Megabox COEX at 7 pm KST (3:30 pm IST) today, on July 25. BTS’ Jin, BIGBANG’s TOP, Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung, ‘Business Proposal’ star Seol In Ah, Park Ji Hoo, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ stars Kang Tae Oh and Joo Jong Hyuk, Roh Jeong Eui, Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun and more also arrived to extend their support at the VIP screening of ‘Emergency Declaration’. Check out some of the photos from the event, through this gallery.
Photo Credit : News1
From Left to Right - Park Hae Joon, Im Siwan, Kim Nam Gil, Jeon Do Yeon, Song Kang Ho, Lee Byung Hun, and Kim So Jin.
BTS' Jin looks super sweet in this soft yellow outfit!
BIGBANG's TOP was also in attendance!
Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung, together, in true BFF fashion!
The 'Business Proposal' star looks as vivacious as ever!
Kang Tae Oh is presently winning hearts with his performance in 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'!
Another talented cast member from 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo', Joo Jong Hyuk!
The 'Our Beloved Summer' star waves a hand gracefully in greeting.
Park Ji Hoo always looks youthful!
Girls' Generation's Seohyun - elegant as always!
The talented model and actor waves as he poses.
Lee Sang Yeob recently starred in 'Eve'!