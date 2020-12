1 / 8

BTS' quotes about Jin

Today is a very special day for all the ARMY around the world because it is Jin's birthday. The ARMY members are leaving no stone unturned to celebrate Kim Seok-jin's special day. From sharing Worldwide Handsome's charming selcas, cute and adorable videos, leJINdary moments or his messages for ARMY to love themselves, Jin is trending worldwide. The hashtags such as #HappyBirthdayJin #JinDay #OurMoonJinDay #WorldwideHandsomeDay #HappyBirthdayWorldwideHandsome and more are trending worldwide on Twitter and other social media platforms. The Bangtan Boy Jin, as we know, is one of the most loved K-Pop idols and BTS members. He is truly one of a kind. His Worldwide handsomeness, caring nature and amazing vocals always makes ARMY fall for him a little more. He has given fans masterpieces like Awake, Epiphany, Tonight, Moon, Abyss and one cannot get over them because they are all so touching and beyond beautiful. Jin's fans would agree that there's not one reason but more than thousand and more to love him. Fans are always proud of the man he has become. And just like his love for ARMY knows no bounds, their love for him is infinite too. Well, on the occasion of his birthday today, take a look at the BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, Suga and V's quotes about their Jin hyung.

Photo Credit : BTS Twitter