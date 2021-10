1 / 6

A visual journey of BTS' Jin's best looks

Kim Seokjin, also known by his stage name Jin, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of the South Korean boy band BTS since June 2013. Jin has co-written and released three solo tracks with BTS: ‘Awake’ (2016), ‘Epiphany’ (2018), and ‘Moon’ (2020), all of which have charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. In 2019, Jin released his first independent song, the digital track ‘Tonight’. He also appeared on the 2016 ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ soundtrack alongside BTS member V. He has received critical praise for his falsetto and emotional range as a singer Apart from singing, Jin appeared as a host on multiple South Korean music programs from 2016 to 2018. In 2018, he was awarded the fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit by the President of South Korea along with the other members of BTS, for his contributions to Korean culture. On December 3, 2020, Jin released his second solo song ‘Abyss’ a day before his 28th birthday. The acoustic ballad was composed by Jin and fellow BTS member RM, alongside record producers BUMZU and Pdogg. The lyrics, written by Jin, BUMZU and RM, were inspired by his feelings of anxiety, doubt, and burnout. In a post on the official BTS blog, he spoke about his insecurities regarding music and how those darker emotions drove him to write and release the song. On October 1, 2021, it was confirmed that Jin would be singing the main OST theme song for the upcoming tvN drama ‘Jirisan’.

Photo Credit : News1