PHOTOS: 6 times BTS’ Jin wore layers that further convinced us of his beauty

Jin

BTS’ Jin has been a formidable addition to the seven-membered team and we are in no doubt of that. While his voice has been the point of attention for most of us, his looks follow close behind. Self-proclaimed ‘Worldwide Handsome’, and we completely agree, Jin is known to have been cast after he was spotted taking a bus. And if that doesn’t tell you how it was fate that he got into HYBE LABELS, then BigHit Entertainment, we are sure you can take one look at his sculpted face and rest assured. Tall and wide-shouldered, Jin can rock any outfit. However, as soon as a layer of outerwear, especially in the form of a well-fitted coat or jacket is added to his look, we can see why any stylist would choose it for him. Here’s taking a look at some of our favourite jacket looks from BTS’ Jin.

Photo Credit : News1