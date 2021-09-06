PHOTOS: Check out the 7 times BTS’ Jin floored us with his handsome face this year

Smooth, like ‘Butter’? No, smooth like Jin. Kim Seokjin, known by his stage name Jin, is the eldest member of the chart-topping group BTS. The talented artist holds the vocal and visual position in BTS and much to the fans’ delight is so much more than that. With a degree in acting, Jin has fans and directors waiting for him to make his acting debut this year as he has time and again proven his readiness for it. A humble man through and through, Jin embraces his title of being the eldest with more fun and wisdom than is expected. Cracking jokes every chance he gets, Jin becomes one with the youngest of the group as he lives his life to the fullest and continues to spread the message of self-love all around. A self-proclaimed ‘World Wide Handsome’ (and we don’t disagree), Jin is sure to make his fans happy by sharing little bits of his daily life with them. Today, we take a look at some of the times he has brought a smile to their faces with his dazzling looks. The first one is a testament to his unmatched beauty.
Photo Credit : BTS Twitter
The singer wished a Happy New Year to his fans dressed in a pink traditional hanbok.
One form the behind the scenes of their virtual Grammy appearance, Jin cited his makeup as the reason for taking this picture.
Jin's fan service has no end as he reassured them that he did not have a cold but was coughing because of the fireworks at their virtual fan meeting.
Apple-haired Jin anyone? The singer knows no hairstyle is out of bounds for his handsome face.
Jin was is pink-hair don't care mood as he posed in a revealing outfit from BTS' music video shoot
Jin succeeded in doing a perm hairstyle and was more than happy to share the news with his fans.