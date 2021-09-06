PHOTOS: Check out the 7 times BTS’ Jin floored us with his handsome face this year

1 / 7

Stunning

Smooth, like ‘Butter’? No, smooth like Jin. Kim Seokjin, known by his stage name Jin, is the eldest member of the chart-topping group BTS. The talented artist holds the vocal and visual position in BTS and much to the fans’ delight is so much more than that. With a degree in acting, Jin has fans and directors waiting for him to make his acting debut this year as he has time and again proven his readiness for it. A humble man through and through, Jin embraces his title of being the eldest with more fun and wisdom than is expected. Cracking jokes every chance he gets, Jin becomes one with the youngest of the group as he lives his life to the fullest and continues to spread the message of self-love all around. A self-proclaimed ‘World Wide Handsome’ (and we don’t disagree), Jin is sure to make his fans happy by sharing little bits of his daily life with them. Today, we take a look at some of the times he has brought a smile to their faces with his dazzling looks. The first one is a testament to his unmatched beauty.

Photo Credit : BTS Twitter