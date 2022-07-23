PHOTOS: 7 times ‘The Devil Judge’ actor Jisung was a fan favourite ahead of ‘ADAMAS’ premiere

1 / 7

Jisung

Kwak Tae Geun, more famously known by his stage name Jisung, is a South Korean actor. Known to be unconventional and experimental with his roles, Jisung has sought a genre hopping filmography that is full of varied characters that he has built on with careful consideration and understanding. Actor Jisung has always kept a low profile except for promoting the many dramas and movies that he has been a part of. His breakthrough role is often cited as ‘All In’ while the newer generations would remember him for a remarkable performance in the 2015 superhit rom-com, medical drama ‘Kill Me, Heal Me’. Medical dramas have been a tried and appreciated forte for Jisung who has appeared on ‘New Heart’ and ‘Doctor John’, for both of which he received praise. Now, set to take on the role of twins who fight for their father’s acquittal from a murder charge. Here are some of our favourite photos of the actor.

Photo Credit : News1