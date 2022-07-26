PHOTOS: Introduction to ADAMAS starring Jisung, Seo Ji Hye, Lee Soo Kyung, Heo Sung Tae & more

1 / 6

ADAMAS

The cast and crew of upcoming thriller drama ‘ADAMAS’ attended the press conference for the show ahead of its premiere. Starring Jisung, Seo Ji Hye, Lee Soo Kyung, Heo Sung Tae & more, the twins-driven story is another challenging take over from director Park Seungwoo who has previously outlined his skills for ‘Kairos’ and ‘I Am Not A Robot’. ‘ADAMAS’ is the story of a pair of twins that join forces to uncover the truth behind the murder of their stepfather and clear their biological father of the false charges. The show promises a high tension chase as all involved look into a bloodstained diamond arrow that stands at the centre of the storyline. Premiering on July 27, a thrilling story awaits the viewers. Check out the official photos of the cast at the online press conference for ‘ADAMAS’.

Photo Credit : Disney+ Hotstar