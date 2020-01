Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer: Wondering who kissed Ayushmann Khurrana? 7 facts about Jitendra Kumar

1 / 8

Who is Ayushmann Khurrana's love interest in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan? Check out all that you need to know about him right here

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's trailer has impressed us all yet again with the powerful performances of Ayushmann Khurrana along with the talented cast of the movie. The movie is a sequel to the 2017 sleeper hit Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The 2017 movie had Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana in leading roles and spoke about the issue of erectile dysfunction. This time we will be witnessing the love story of two guys winning over the various society demons about love. The movie will be also be starring "Badhai Ho" couple Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao along with the surprise element Jitendra Kumar who is a well-known actor of the famous youtube channel The Viral Fever. He will be marking his big-screen debut with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Today we have for you these interesting facts about Jitendra Kumar, who have successfully impressed us with the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Photo Credit : Instagram