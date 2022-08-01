J.K. Rowling Birthday: 6 lesser-known facts about the Harry Potter series author

1 / 7

Happy Birthday J.K. Rowling

J.K. Rowling turns 57! The author is best known for her fantasy novel series Harry Potter. The series is seven books long with each telling an intriguing story about the chosen boy Harry Potter through his years in school and his search for the villainous wizard Voldemort. Rowling first got the chance to publish her book series in 1997 and since then has gained unprecedented success and fame from not only the books but also their live-action film series. Rowling's imagined world has become a retreat for many young minds and perhaps became the most-famous fantasy series in the world. Continue reading to find out lesser-known facts about J.K.Rowling.

Photo Credit : Getty Images