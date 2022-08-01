J.K. Rowling Birthday: 6 lesser-known facts about the Harry Potter series author

J.K. Rowling turns 57! The author is best known for her fantasy novel series Harry Potter. The series is seven books long with each telling an intriguing story about the chosen boy Harry Potter through his years in school and his search for the villainous wizard Voldemort. Rowling first got the chance to publish her book series in 1997 and since then has gained unprecedented success and fame from not only the books but also their live-action film series. Rowling's imagined world has become a retreat for many young minds and perhaps became the most-famous fantasy series in the world. Continue reading to find out lesser-known facts about J.K.Rowling.
Rowling for years has talked about putting all the details about the wizarding world in a book, The Encyclopaedia of Potterworld aka the Scottish Book. Though through the years her plans were interrupted many times and as of 2012 the book was postponed until further notice.
In 2013, the author started publishing a crime series under the pseudonym, Robert Galbraith. She released The Cuckoo's Calling first and then followed up with The Silkworm in 2014.
Though the fantasy novels by Rowling are far from reality, the author previously admitted that the only character she ever based on a real person was Professor Gilderoy Lockhart from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.
Success like Rowling's does not come easily. The author revealed that her first book Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was rejected 12 times by publishers before it was finally picked up.
Rowling revealed in an interview that dementors in the book series were her way to put her clinical depression into words which she believes is vastly different from sadness.
Rowling was dubbed the first female billionaire novelist in 2011 by Forbes magazine but the title was taken back when on hearing the news she quickly donated GBP 100 million to charity, losing her billionaire status.