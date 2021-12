1 / 8

Let's take a glance at the various outfits worn by the 'My Strage Hero' and 'Forest' star Jo Bo Ah

Jo Bo Ah is a South Korean actress, model and host known for her roles in ‘Temperature of Love’ (2017), ‘Goodbye to Goodbye’ (2018), ‘My Strange Hero’ (2018), ‘Forest’ (2020), and ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed’ (2020). Jo Bo Ah made her acting debut in 2011 with a small role in the daily sitcom ‘I Live in Cheongdam-dong’ on cable channel JTBC. In 2012, Jo Bo Ah landed her first major role as a former rich girl who falls for a rocker in tvN's coming-of-age series ‘Shut Up Flower Boy Band’. Later that year, she appeared in her first network TV series with a supporting role in the MBC period drama Horse Doctor.In 2013, Jo Bo Ah and Kim Woo Bin hosted Mnet's weekly music show M Countdown for two weeks (on April 4 and 11). She was cast in her first film in 2014, as a troubled, seductive teenager who becomes obsessed with her gym teacher in the erotic thriller ‘Innocent Thing’. Back on cable television, she played the leading role in romantic comedy series ‘The Idle Mermaid’, a modern retelling of ‘The Little Mermaid’ set amidst the competitive Korean workplace. She tried a new genre in 2015 with the OCN police procedural ‘The Missing’, where she played a detective on the missing persons task force. She then joined the ensemble cast of the KBS weekend family drama ‘All About My Mom’, and starred in web series ‘Love Cells 2’, adapted from the webtoon of the same title.

Photo Credit : News1