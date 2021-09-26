PHOTOS: 6 dashing outfits on the charismatic actor Jo Jung Suk of ‘Hospital Playlist’ fame

1 / 6

Let's take a look at the many handsome outfits adorned by the endearing and lovable actor, Jo Jung Suk

Jo Jung Suk, born December 26, 1980, is a South Korean actor. He began his career in theater, starring in 'Spring Awakening', 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch', and the stage adaptation of 'The Harmonium in My Memory', among many other musicals and plays. After nearly a decade on the stage, Jo Jung Suk made his film debut as a comedic supporting actor in the 2012 box office hit 'Architecture 101', which became his breakout role. His versatility was further showcased by the television series 'The King 2 Hearts’ (2012), 'You're the Best, Lee Soon Shin' (2013), 'The Face Reader' (2013), 'My Love, My Bride' (2014), 'Oh My Ghost' (2015), 'Don't Dare to Dream' (2016), 'My Annoying Brother' (2016), 'Hospital Playlist' (2020), as well as films 'Exit' (2019). He has been receiving a lot of love for his most recent drama role as the general surgeon Lee Ik Jun from ‘Hospital Playlist 1 & 2’. Jo Jung Suk as Lee Ik Jun has slowly become a fan favourite due to his happy go-lucky personality, the dedication to his profession, his role as a single father and his love for Chae Song Hwa (Jeon Mi Do). Even though the series ended recently with no news of restarting the beloved drama, fans are sure to always love Jo Jung Suk’s incredibly lovable character.

Photo Credit : News1