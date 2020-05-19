Advertisement
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara expecting first child? Here's the Joker actor & Carol star's love story

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara expecting first child? Here's the Joker actor & Carol star's love story

Joker star Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are all set to become parents for the first time and as today we have some insight into their famously private love story. Check it out.
7530 reads Mumbai Updated: May 19, 2020 01:49 pm
  • 1 / 10
    All you need to know about the lovestory of the Joker star with his beloved

    All you need to know about the lovestory of the Joker star with his beloved

    American actor Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are all set to become parents soon. The actors who maintain a low profile and are currently quarantining at their Los Angeles home. Joaquin made his acting debut at the age of eight alongside his late brother River in the 1982 episode "Christmas Song" television series Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. Phoenix co-starred in the ABC Afterschool Special called Backwards: The Riddle of Dyslexia (1984) in his first major role opposite River again. Joaquin Phoenix is known for being a committed actor, going to great lengths for his art and bending all the laws along the way. His career has spanned classics such as 'Gladiator,' 'Her,' and 'The Master,' and of course when he's played the titular role of 'Joker' directed by Todd Phillips. Nevertheless, the star whose on-screen avatars never cease to amaze and impress people has battled a difficult childhood and personal tragedies, yet has continued to emerge as a powerhouse actor. Centered on one of the most famous, loved, and fascinating superhero villains, psychological thriller Joker opened to rave reviews. The movie starred Joaquin in the lead role and the 'insane charisma' of Phoenix nailed Joker. The actor is known to maintain a rather low profile about his personal life. The star and his Her costar partner have always managed to give us some major couple goals on several red carpet events. As they are all set to become parents or the first time, take a look at their relationship timeline.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 2 / 10
    How they first met

    How they first met

    Rooney Mara, who known for her role in the film, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and Joaquin Phoenix met on the set of Her.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 3 / 10
    They had the relation of just co stars

    They had the relation of just co stars

    The two did not actually hit off as soon as they met and maintained the relationship of just co stars post the movie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    So when did they start dating?

    So when did they start dating?

    Four years post Her, the two started off their relationship after their reunion on the sets of religious drama Mary Magdalene.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 5 / 10
    Keeping it low key

    Keeping it low key

    Both the actor were initially quite shy about their liking for each other. Phoenix shared with Vanity Fair in October 2019 that he was initially thought that Mara “despised” him.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 6 / 10
    What was Rooney's first impression

    What was Rooney's first impression

    Rooney also liked the Joker star but given his seniority in the industry, she was too shy to admit the same.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 7 / 10
    Making it official

    Making it official

    It was in May 2017, when the two appeared at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival together when they finally made their relationship official.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 8 / 10
    Moving in

    Moving in

    The couple apparently moved in together in the end of 2017 and though the marriage was not on cards they stayed as a couple.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 9 / 10
    Rooney spotted with an enormous ring

    Rooney spotted with an enormous ring

    In July 2019, after Rooney was spotted with a ring at several events they confirmed their engagement.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 10 / 10
    Welcoming new one into their lives

    Welcoming new one into their lives

    In May 2020, we get to know that they are expecting a little one soon into their lives.

    Photo Credit : getty images

