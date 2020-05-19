Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara expecting first child? Here's the Joker actor & Carol star's love story

1 / 10

All you need to know about the lovestory of the Joker star with his beloved

American actor Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are all set to become parents soon. The actors who maintain a low profile and are currently quarantining at their Los Angeles home. Joaquin made his acting debut at the age of eight alongside his late brother River in the 1982 episode "Christmas Song" television series Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. Phoenix co-starred in the ABC Afterschool Special called Backwards: The Riddle of Dyslexia (1984) in his first major role opposite River again. Joaquin Phoenix is known for being a committed actor, going to great lengths for his art and bending all the laws along the way. His career has spanned classics such as 'Gladiator,' 'Her,' and 'The Master,' and of course when he's played the titular role of 'Joker' directed by Todd Phillips. Nevertheless, the star whose on-screen avatars never cease to amaze and impress people has battled a difficult childhood and personal tragedies, yet has continued to emerge as a powerhouse actor. Centered on one of the most famous, loved, and fascinating superhero villains, psychological thriller Joker opened to rave reviews. The movie starred Joaquin in the lead role and the 'insane charisma' of Phoenix nailed Joker. The actor is known to maintain a rather low profile about his personal life. The star and his Her costar partner have always managed to give us some major couple goals on several red carpet events. As they are all set to become parents or the first time, take a look at their relationship timeline.

Photo Credit : getty images