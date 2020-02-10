Home
/
Photos
/
Joaquin Phoenix
/
Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara's endearing PDA moments are heartwarming

Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara's endearing PDA moments are heartwarming

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are an adorable pair and give us major couple goals every time they make a public appearance. While we gush over their cuteness, check out some of their most adorable PDA moments that will leave you in awe.
2751 reads Mumbai Updated: February 10, 2020 06:23 pm
  • 1 / 6
    Joaquin and Rooney's endearing moments

    Joaquin and Rooney's endearing moments

    Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor at the Oscars 2020 for his brilliant performance in Joker. Last year, the actor got engaged to his girlfriend after three years of dating. The couple first met on the sets of Her in which Mara plays the role of his ex-wife Catherine. However, they did not start dating until they wrapped up filming Mary Magdalene in 2016. Joaquin and Rooney made their first ever appearance as a couple on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival in 2017. Ever since, they have often been spotted together on dates, premieres, award shows and so on and make sure to give us major couple goals every time. They share a sparkling chemistry and we cannot get enough of it. On that note, check out some of their most adorable and endearing PDA moments that will definitely leave a huge smile on your face.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 6
    Head over heels in love

    Head over heels in love

    The couple cannot get enough of each other and look way too cute together.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 6
    Cannot take eyes off her

    Cannot take eyes off her

    Find someone who looks at you the way Joaquin looks at Rooney.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 6
    Made for each other

    Made for each other

    Their chemistry is just on point and we are all hearts.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 6
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    This candid click captures the perfect moment.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 6
    All smiles

    All smiles

    These smiles say it all.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Bobby Deol and son Aryaman\'s photos give us an insight into their relationship
Bobby Deol and son Aryaman's photos give us an insight into their relationship
PHOTOS: 5 Times Janhvi Kapoor made headlines due to her gym looks
PHOTOS: 5 Times Janhvi Kapoor made headlines due to her gym looks
Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang\'s love story is all things love; Check it out
Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang's love story is all things love; Check it out
PHOTOS: Hina Khan flaunts new hairstyle as she promotes her web series with co star Kushal Tandon
PHOTOS: Hina Khan flaunts new hairstyle as she promotes her web series with co star Kushal Tandon
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Here\'s a guide of the global icon\'s holiday wardrobe
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Here's a guide of the global icon's holiday wardrobe
KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit\'s daughter Ayra\'s adorable photos will help you beat the Monday blues
KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit's daughter Ayra's adorable photos will help you beat the Monday blues

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement