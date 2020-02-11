/
Remembering River Phoenix: Here are pics of late actor with his brother & Oscar winning actor Joaquin Phoenix
During his Oscars acceptance speech, Joaquin Phoenix spoke about environmental issues, animal and human rights. The actor got emotional and also recalled his late brother River Phoenix. Today, we bring to you some of the unseen photos of the actor with brother River and his family.
Unmissable pics of late actor River Phoenix with brother Joaquin
Oscars 2020 is still the topic of discussion for various reasons. As we all know, Brad Pitt won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Laura Dern took home an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Marriage Story. Joaquin Phoenix who was praised globally for his commendable acting in Joker also took home the award for Best Actor for his role of Arthur Fleck in Joker. The actor delivered a heart-touching speech and yet again, won the hearts of millions. During his acceptance speech, Joaquin spoke about environmental issues, animal and human rights. The actor got emotional and also recalled his late brother River Phoenix. He said, "When he was 17, my brother wrote this lyric. He said, 'run to the rescue with love and peace will follow'". Joaquin has opened up about his relationship with brother River and his death. In an interview with a leading daily, Joaquin described brother River as a substantial actor and a great movie star. Today, we bring to you some of the unseen photos of the actor with brother River and his family.
Unseen moment
This unseen moment of Joaquin and River Phoenix is heart touching.
Deep bond
Joaquin shared an amazing bond with River who is remembered for his films Stand By Me, My Own Private Idaho, Running On Empty, The Thing Called Love and more.
The Phoenix Family
This is a rare pic of the Phoenix family.
River helped the Joker actor to rediscover his love for acting
In one of the emotional speeches, Joaquin revealed that it was his older brother River who helped him rediscover his love for acting after early experiences as a child actor left him disillusioned.
Happy picture
This snap of the Phoenix family will certainly touch your heart.
