Jodie Foster Birthday: 6 BEST films starring the actress that are must watch

Jodie Foster is hands down one of Hollywood's most talented actresses and has managed to wow us every time she has taken to the screen. Foster's impact on world cinema has been huge and the actress who started acting from a very young age in Television, delivered one of her best performances when she was just 13 years old in Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver. Over the years, she tapped into more challenging roles and has delivered some memorable performances. The actress was recently also honoured with a Palme d’Or at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year. The amazing thing about Foster is that she has not only made her presence felt onscreen but also made a significant impact with her offscreen role as that of a director and has worked on several projects including episodes on Black Mirror, Orange is the New Black among others. As for her film career, the actress has also been recognised for her work at the Academy Awards and has won two Oscars for her performances in The Accused and The Silence of the Lambs. As the actress celebrates her birthday on November 19, we take a look at some of her best films.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
There's no denying that the film which bagged Foster her Best Actress Academy for essaying the role of Clarice Starling is a deserving one. The film consists of unforgettable performances by Jodie as well as Anthony Hopkins who became famous for playing Hannibal Lecter in the film. If you haven't seen it yet, it should be on your list.
Another film that bagged Foster an Academy Award for Best Actress even before turning 30 is 1988 film The Accused. The film starred the actress in the role of a young waitress who is brutally gang-raped and then victim-blamed in court before eventually emerging triumphant. Foster conveyed the trauma of the victim with depth managed to leave everyone emotional with her performance.
David Fincher's 2002 film is one of the most successful and memorable films in cinema history. It stars Foster in the role of a young Kirsten Stewart's mother as the duo find themselves hiding in the panic room during a break-in at her New York City townhouse. The thrilling performances and Foster and Stewart still remain fresh.
One of Jodie's most recent works, The Mauritanian boasts of some brilliant performances from not only Foster but also her co-stars including Tahar Rahim, Benedict Cumberbatch and Shailene Woodley. The film stars Foster in the role of defense lawyer Nancy Hollander who works to free a Mauritanian man held without due process at Guantánamo Bay.
One of the best things about Foster is also that the actress has managed to work in several genres including sci-fi as she took on the role of scientist Dr. Ellie Arroway in Robert Zemeckis’ 1997 film Contact. The film which is based on a novel by Carl Sagan has become a cult hit over the years.