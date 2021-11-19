Jodie Foster Birthday: 6 BEST films starring the actress that are must watch

1 / 6

Jodie Foster in Taxi Driver

Jodie Foster is hands down one of Hollywood's most talented actresses and has managed to wow us every time she has taken to the screen. Foster's impact on world cinema has been huge and the actress who started acting from a very young age in Television, delivered one of her best performances when she was just 13 years old in Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver. Over the years, she tapped into more challenging roles and has delivered some memorable performances. The actress was recently also honoured with a Palme d’Or at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year. The amazing thing about Foster is that she has not only made her presence felt onscreen but also made a significant impact with her offscreen role as that of a director and has worked on several projects including episodes on Black Mirror, Orange is the New Black among others. As for her film career, the actress has also been recognised for her work at the Academy Awards and has won two Oscars for her performances in The Accused and The Silence of the Lambs. As the actress celebrates her birthday on November 19, we take a look at some of her best films.

Photo Credit : Getty Images