Joe Jonas Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of the singer and his wife Sophie Turner that are pure couple goals

As Joe Jonas turns 32, we take a look at some of his most adorable photos with his wife Sophie Turner. From selfies to red carpet moments, take a look at the couple's sweetest moments.
8371 reads Mumbai Updated: August 15, 2021 04:47 pm
    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's love-filled red carpet moment

    Joe Jonas celebrates his birthday on August 15 and as the Jonas Brothers singer turns 32, we celebrate his big day by taking a look at some of his special moments with wife Sophie Turner. There's no doubt that this couple is a match made in heaven and it is evident not only from their love-filled moments with each other but also thanks to the times that they are seen poking fun at each other. In terms of couple goals, there's no beat to these two considering how supportive they are towards each other while managing a life together amid highly successful and demanding careers. When it comes to raising their daughter Willa as well, Jonas and Turner know when to take the tough stand and we love how they have managed to maintain their little one's privacy. From getting vaccination shots together to making stunning red carpet appearances, Joe and Sophie complement each other in every way. In this photo, we see the duo in one of their most adorable moments are they gaze into each other's eyes during a red carpet event. Scroll down to take a look at more cute pictures of the two.

    Joe and Sophie's vaccination selfie

    There's nothing more inspiring than seeing your favourite celebrities take a stand and raise awareness relating to healthcare concerns. We love how Joe and Sophie showed off their vaccination shots in a mirror selfie to encourage their fans to get jabbed against COVD-19.

    Joe Jonas' sweet post celebrating wife Sophie on Women's Day

    To celebrate International Women's Day, Joe had taken to Instagram to share a sweet selfie he clicked with Sophie as he celebrated her for being the amazing person that she is.

    Joe Jonas' selfie showing Sophie's nap with their furry friend

    In one of the sweetest posts on his Instagram, Joe had clicked Sophie and their furry friend in candid moment as the duo was seen taking a nap. Sharing the cute photo, Joe had captioned it as, "Nap game strong."

    Joe and Sophie stealing a kiss in Paris

    This has to be one of the most romantic photos of Joe and Sophie considering the duo is seen enjoying a romantic moment in the city of love. We love this click of Joephie's perfect kiss with the Eiffel tower in the backdrop. Isn't it a picture-perfect moment?

    Joe and Sophie's crazy side captured in a selfie

    This photo perfectly captures this couple's dynamic. They love having a good laugh with each other and sometimes also indulge in craziness such as this. We love how this picture shows their cute friendly side as well.

