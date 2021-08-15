Joe Jonas Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of the singer and his wife Sophie Turner that are pure couple goals

1 / 6

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's love-filled red carpet moment

Joe Jonas celebrates his birthday on August 15 and as the Jonas Brothers singer turns 32, we celebrate his big day by taking a look at some of his special moments with wife Sophie Turner. There's no doubt that this couple is a match made in heaven and it is evident not only from their love-filled moments with each other but also thanks to the times that they are seen poking fun at each other. In terms of couple goals, there's no beat to these two considering how supportive they are towards each other while managing a life together amid highly successful and demanding careers. When it comes to raising their daughter Willa as well, Jonas and Turner know when to take the tough stand and we love how they have managed to maintain their little one's privacy. From getting vaccination shots together to making stunning red carpet appearances, Joe and Sophie complement each other in every way. In this photo, we see the duo in one of their most adorable moments are they gaze into each other's eyes during a red carpet event. Scroll down to take a look at more cute pictures of the two.

Photo Credit : Getty Images