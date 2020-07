1 / 10

The Kissing Booth 2: Joey King's selfies will steal your heart

The Kissing Booth 2 finally released yesterday on Netflix. The movie was one of the most anticipated releases of this year. A franchise to the 2018's The Kissing Booth starring Joey King, Jacod Elordi and Joel Courtney, the first film was a commercial success and all the stars of the film became internet crushes all over the world. Reel couple Joey and Jacod were actually dating in real life. Their real life breakup didn't stop them from reuniting for The Kissing Booth 2 and after watching the film, the on-screen spark between the two is very much alive. Sharing the same Joey King opened up about her past relationship with Jacob and shared"For me, I've publicly gone through some things, privately gone through some things, it's all about finding your balance, finding what makes you comfortable. And it can be brutal, but you know happy endings do come to those who are patient." Joel Courtney who plays the role of Joey's best friend in the movie shared how he believes that the second movie beats the original movie in terms of a lot of things. The leading actress of the film, Joey King had her first big-screen appearance alongside the legendary Adam Sandler in 2007’s Reign on Me when she was just eight-years-old. Not only that she was also seen in the music video, Mean with Taylor Swift. Over the years she has worked alongside Christian Bale in The Dark Knight Rises (2012), Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in 2011’s Crazy, Stupid Love, Oz the Great and Powerful, White House Down and 2018’s Slenderman. Today we have these fun selfies of the actress which will surely light up your feed.

Photo Credit : Instagram