A look at The Kissing Booth 2 actress' lesser-known facts

Some of you may know Joey King as Ramona from Ramona & Beezus, while others may know her for her role in Crazy, Stupid, Love and a lot of you know her as Elle Evans from Netflix’s The Kissing Booth. Joey King rang her 21st birthday yesterday on July 30, 2020. Joey during the live stream interview announced about a third movie for the popular American teen romantic comedy. Hold your horses as we got another surprise for you! In the same virtual fan meet the star cast revealed that The Kissing Booth 3 is already shot and will release in 2021. After the revelation, the fans of The Kissing Booth franchise could not keep calm. According to ew.com, the third film was shot in South Africa at the same time as the second instalment. The Kissing Booth 2 released this year on Netflix on July 24. The movie was one of the most anticipated releases of this year. A sequel to the 2018's The Kissing Booth starring Joey King, Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney. Post the first film, the actors have become internet sensations and netizens’ crush. On that note, let’s have a look at the lesser-known facts about the recently turned 21-year-old Joey King.

Photo Credit : Instagram