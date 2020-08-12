/
Kissing Booth star Joey King shares a great camaraderie with Work It star Sabrina Carpenter; See Photos
It is not every day that childhood friends foray in the same career field and still stay robust despite their own-created vogue among millions. Joey King of The Kissing Booth film series and Work it star Sabrina Carpenter stay true to this odd phenomena as they stand the test of friendship over the years.
Aishwarya Sharma
Published: August 12, 2020
A look at Joey King and Sabrina Carpenter's photos that are no less than that of friendship goals
Work it star Sabrina Carpenter and The Kissing Booth franchise’s star Joey King are close friends. Yes! That’s right. They regularly elevate each other’s Instagram accounts giving a slip into their friendship diaries. The girls have stood the test of time and proven how they’re always there for each other, and we seriously adore the two for their friendship. Even though actresses Joey King and Sabrina Carpenter haven't shared the big screen together yet, but the fun larks and goofy side to their friendship they get up on social media are more than enough to have us in awe of their close friendship. Joey starring in Sabrina's music video for "Sue Me" has made our wish come true of seeing the two current sensations together in the music video. In addition, from their adorable poses on the red carpet to dubsmash duet videos, they are giving us serious friendship goal vibes and we must take notes. Joey revealed in one of the interviews that the two have known one another for over 10 years, but only became close within the last four or five years. Undoubtedly, the dynamic duo with great style and flair have identifiably navigated their careers over time and stuck to each other in major transitions. Until we see this bestie pair together sharing the same big screen, we caught the girls together in these photos that sure will make you envious of their friendship.
Started from back then and now we are here
The photo is self-explanatory of how long the two actresses have known each other for.
Karaoke nights with my main
Joey King sings along with Sabrina Carpenter in their full melody.
Don’t mess with this squad
We cannot even dare to mess up with these beauties.
Beach-y day
One of the days for the Sabrina where she just wanna lay on the beach with her best friend.
Party? We are in!
The two are in full mood to party as the girl gang comes together for the happening night.
Fries over guys
The ‘fries over’ guys couldn’t be any evident. Anyway, who needs a man when you have your main?
Capture moments in selfies
The duo lazing on the beach enjoying the time of their life together save it in a selfie to cherish later.
Always happy beside you
Joey King and Sabrina Carpenter radiate happiness as they pose together for the picture.
Travel partner
Be it on jet or metros, the two are there for every ride of their life together.
Some of their projects
Sabrina recently starred in The Hate U Give and Joey is set to star in an upcoming web series.
