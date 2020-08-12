Kissing Booth star Joey King shares a great camaraderie with Work It star Sabrina Carpenter; See Photos

1 / 11

A look at Joey King and Sabrina Carpenter's photos that are no less than that of friendship goals

Work it star Sabrina Carpenter and The Kissing Booth franchise’s star Joey King are close friends. Yes! That’s right. They regularly elevate each other’s Instagram accounts giving a slip into their friendship diaries. The girls have stood the test of time and proven how they’re always there for each other, and we seriously adore the two for their friendship. Even though actresses Joey King and Sabrina Carpenter haven't shared the big screen together yet, but the fun larks and goofy side to their friendship they get up on social media are more than enough to have us in awe of their close friendship. Joey starring in Sabrina's music video for "Sue Me" has made our wish come true of seeing the two current sensations together in the music video. In addition, from their adorable poses on the red carpet to dubsmash duet videos, they are giving us serious friendship goal vibes and we must take notes. Joey revealed in one of the interviews that the two have known one another for over 10 years, but only became close within the last four or five years. Undoubtedly, the dynamic duo with great style and flair have identifiably navigated their careers over time and stuck to each other in major transitions. Until we see this bestie pair together sharing the same big screen, we caught the girls together in these photos that sure will make you envious of their friendship.

Photo Credit : Instagram