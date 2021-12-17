5 PHOTOS of John Abraham & his wife that prove they are a match made in heaven

Published on Dec 17, 2021 07:16 PM IST   |  4.4K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 5
    Twinning in black!

    Twinning in black!

    John Abraham is one of the most good-looking actors of Bollywood and it is very rare that he posts pictures with his wife. But, today on his birthday John posted several unseen pictures with his wife. In this picture John and his beautiful wifey can be seen twinning in black attires.

    Photo Credit : John Abraham/ Instagram

  • 2 / 5
    You & I in this beautiful plane

    You & I in this beautiful plane

    John and his wife are seated in a plane and are wearing the same coloured denim. Wifey is resting her head on John's shoulder as he is busy reading a newspaper.

    Photo Credit : John Abraham/ Instagram

  • 3 / 5
    Goofy couple

    Goofy couple

    This picture is proof of the fact that John and his wife have a great bond together. They are goofy and can make each other laugh.

    Photo Credit : John Abraham/ Instagram

  • 4 / 5
    The couple who eats fruit together stays fit together

    The couple who eats fruit together stays fit together

    John is a fitness freak and we all know that. Obviously, he keeps a track of diet too. Well, in this picture we can see both John and his wifey enjoying a plate full of fruits.

    Photo Credit : John Abraham/ Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 5
    Perfect family!

    Perfect family!

    This is such a happy picture of John and his wife playing with their pet dogs. Indeed it is a perfect family portrait.

    Photo Credit : John Abraham/ Instagram