5 PHOTOS of John Abraham & his wife that prove they are a match made in heaven

John Abraham is one of the most good-looking actors of Bollywood and it is very rare that he posts pictures with his wife. But, today on his birthday John posted several unseen pictures with his wife. In this picture John and his beautiful wifey can be seen twinning in black attires.
Photo Credit : John Abraham/ Instagram
John and his wife are seated in a plane and are wearing the same coloured denim. Wifey is resting her head on John's shoulder as he is busy reading a newspaper.
This picture is proof of the fact that John and his wife have a great bond together. They are goofy and can make each other laugh.
John is a fitness freak and we all know that. Obviously, he keeps a track of diet too. Well, in this picture we can see both John and his wifey enjoying a plate full of fruits.
This is such a happy picture of John and his wife playing with their pet dogs. Indeed it is a perfect family portrait.