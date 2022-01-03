5 Times John Abraham gave us fitness goals

John Abraham made his acting debut with the film Jism in 2003. Over the years, he has redefined people's perspectives about fitness. The beefy biceps and eight-pack abs are an inspiration for several fitness enthusiasts. However, achieving such a chiselled body is no mean feat. Behind every achievement of John lies hours of sweating and months of hard work in the gym. Being a former model, the actor never misses out on a chance to flaunt his ripped body. Even today, John holds the stamina to change his physique as per the film's requirement. Here's a look at some secrets of John Abraham you must follow to get fitness goals for 2022.
John Abraham is extremely passionate when it comes to not just acting, but his workouts as well. Even when packed with work, the actor always schedules his time so that he never misses out on his daily workout session.
The actor is very particular about his diet and had quit sugar and alcohol for his remarkable good health and physique. Surprisingly, John is also a pescatarian and follows fibres and a high-protein diet.
In the click, the actor can be seen doing his rigorous workout session.
The secret to a healthy and fit body of the actor lies in his workouts and balanced diet. He follows the right routine for his daily meals as well.
The ripped body, workout sessions and healthy diet of John Abraham have his fans drooling every single time he shares a post on social media. Apart from rigorous exercises and workout sessions, he adds a sport to his everyday routine to get ripped.