5 Times John Abraham gave us fitness goals

1 / 6

John Abraham's workout routine & diet

John Abraham made his acting debut with the film Jism in 2003. Over the years, he has redefined people's perspectives about fitness. The beefy biceps and eight-pack abs are an inspiration for several fitness enthusiasts. However, achieving such a chiselled body is no mean feat. Behind every achievement of John lies hours of sweating and months of hard work in the gym. Being a former model, the actor never misses out on a chance to flaunt his ripped body. Even today, John holds the stamina to change his physique as per the film's requirement. Here's a look at some secrets of John Abraham you must follow to get fitness goals for 2022.

Photo Credit : John Abraham's Instagram