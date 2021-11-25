5 workout pics of John Abraham giving us major fitness goals

1 / 6

Photos of John Abraham flaunting his perfectly toned body

John Abraham is undoubtedly the most handsome man in B-town. The actor is considered the fitness symbol in Bollywood, thanks to his muscular and athletic physique. John has worked hard on his body by following a rigorous workout schedule as well as by living a decent and healthy life. The six-pack abs, bulging biceps, and muscular and toned body of John Abraham is the result of his sheer hard work. Scroll through to take a look at 5 pictures of John Abraham that will inspire you to hit the gym right away!

Photo Credit : John Abraham's Instagram