5 workout pics of John Abraham giving us major fitness goals

John Abraham is undoubtedly the most handsome man in B-town. The actor is considered the fitness symbol in Bollywood, thanks to his muscular and athletic physique. John has worked hard on his body by following a rigorous workout schedule as well as by living a decent and healthy life. The six-pack abs, bulging biceps, and muscular and toned body of John Abraham is the result of his sheer hard work. Scroll through to take a look at 5 pictures of John Abraham that will inspire you to hit the gym right away!
John Abraham sincerely sticks to his early morning workout sessions without missing a day. In the picture, the fitness enthusiast can be seen doing his rigorous exercise session. Donning a black cap, John set the internet on fire with his shirtless look.
John's workout sessions are divided between two groups with a focus on two body parts a day. The actor does not include any cheat meals for him and he prefers to keep all his meals crammed with a nutritional diet.
The trick to a healthy body of John Abraham lies in his balanced diet. The actor follows a strict routine for all his meals.
John Abraham's ripped body, healthy diet, and workout sessions have his fans drooling every single time. John credits his enviable muscles and good health to a sugar-free, alcohol-free, and nicotine-free lifestyle.
Apart from running, cycling, exercises with dumbbells, leg raises, crunches, lunges, and squats, John Abraham never fails to add a sport to his daily routine to get ripped. Despite working at unusual hours, the football lover manages to make time for an outdoor game as frequently as he can.'