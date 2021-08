1 / 6

John Cena making quite an appearance looking THAT good

John Felix Anthony Cena is known for his many jobs, be it as an actor, television personality, rapper, or WWE star. From his participation in the Ultimate Pro Wrestling to being Peacemaker in the movie 'The Suicide Squad', Cena has always garnered headlines for his hard work and dedication towards whatever he takes up. Recently, the director of The Suicide Squad James Gunn had also explained why Cena wears the Peacemaker suit all the time! Gunn answered the question saying that the wrestler "loves it" and "it's comfy". The director also said that Cena loves wearing that outfit in his regular life, in television show appearances, and also on the red carpet. It is endearing how much Cena adores his character. With that, Cena's charm is truly visible in any outfit that he chooses to wear. The man knows how to make an appearance, and never chooses to dim his light. While we're on this topic, however, whenever John Cena makes appearances wearing a tux, his fans cannot handle it. Of course, Cena looks good in anything, but him in blue suits has its own fanbase. It was hard, but we have put together some of Cena's stunning looks in blue suits, and yes, you're welcome for that:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES