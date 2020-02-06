From Bigg Boss inmate Asim Riaz to Shilpa Shetty, 8 times John Cena shared pics of Indian celebs and amazed us

1 / 9

Times John Cena shared pics of Indian celebs

John Cena is not just a wrestler or an actor, but he is also a hilarious guy. He makes sure to keep his fans entertained. Cena enjoys a huge fan following worldwide. Indians are crazy about him and the star is aware of that! The Playing with Fire superstar is an active social media user. John Cena's bio reads, "Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy." Recently, John Cena took to his Instagram and shared a picture of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz. The same has taken the internet by storm and fans can't help but wonder whether or not the actor watches Bigg Boss or he is a fan of Asim Riaz. Well, this isn't the first time Cena shared a pic of Indian celebrity and took everyone by surprise. Today, we have compiled a list of Indian celebrities featured on John Cena's Instagram. Let us know which one surprised you the most in the comments section below.

Photo Credit : Getty Images/Instagram