From Bigg Boss inmate Asim Riaz to Shilpa Shetty, 8 times John Cena shared pics of Indian celebs and amazed us
John Cena is not just a wrestler or an actor, but he is also a hilarious guy. He makes sure to keep his fans entertained. Today, we have compiled a list of Indian celebrities featured on John Cena's Instagram.
Pinkvilla Desk
Updated: February 6, 2020 11:20 am
Times John Cena shared pics of Indian celebs
John Cena is not just a wrestler or an actor, but he is also a hilarious guy. He makes sure to keep his fans entertained. Cena enjoys a huge fan following worldwide. Indians are crazy about him and the star is aware of that! The Playing with Fire superstar is an active social media user. John Cena's bio reads, "Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy." Recently, John Cena took to his Instagram and shared a picture of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz. The same has taken the internet by storm and fans can't help but wonder whether or not the actor watches Bigg Boss or he is a fan of Asim Riaz. Well, this isn't the first time Cena shared a pic of Indian celebrity and took everyone by surprise. Today, we have compiled a list of Indian celebrities featured on John Cena's Instagram. Let us know which one surprised you the most in the comments section below.
Asim Riaz
Asim who is currently a part of Bigg Boss 13 is creating a lot of buzz. John recently shared this pic of Asim Riaz and left everyone amazed.
Shilpa Shetty
The Dolittle star shared a Stone Cold meme featuring Shilpa Shetty's face. It reads as, "Stone Cold Shilpa Shetty Kundra." Shilpa Shetty was equally surprised by our random posts. The actress shared the same post on Instagram and captioned it as, "This is hilarious... I certainly 'Didn't SEE this coming @johncena."
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy was a hit. The actors delivered an amazing performance in the same. It seems like John Cena was also impressed by Ranveer. The wrestler shared a still of Ranveer Singh from Gully Boy.
Shah Rukh Khan
Who isn't a fan of Shah Rukh Khan? John Cena shared a pic of SRK on his Instagram which says, "Dreaming is not enough, it's also important to be able to dismantle the old, the frameworks that are laid out before you, the ideas that you yourself cling to, the ones that hold you back and prevent you from growing." Isn't that inspiring?
Sushant Singh Rajput
The Chhichhore is also featured on John Cena's social media. In the photo, Sushant can be seen dressed in an army uniform.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif
He shared a pic of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif which reads 'Since We Met.'
Aamir Khan
We all loved Aamir Khan in Secret Superstar. He shared a still of Aamir from the film and it's hilarious.
Daler Mehendi
Looks like John Cena is a fan of Punjabi music. He shared a pic of popular Punjabi singer Daler Mehendi without any caption.
