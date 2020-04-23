Happy Birthday John Cena: From being a BTS fan to marrying high school sweetheart, UNKNOWN facts about F9 star

1 / 10

John Cena Birthday Special

WWE Superstar John Cena turns 43 today. The wrestler has been the face of WWE for more than a decade now. He is one WWE superstar who keeps his fans entertained and enjoys a huge fan following worldwide. Cena is not just a professional American wrestler but he is also an actor, rapper, and successful TV presenter. If you're a fan of the wrestler, then you'd be familiar with his popular phrases - "Never Give Up", and "Hustle, Loyalty, Respect." The man of many talents has many nicknames including The Cenation Leader, The Chain Gang Soldier, and The Champ. The actor, wrestler has always managed to create buzz due to his personal life. Many know that he was dating Nikki Bella. John and Nikki dated each other for six long years and were even engaged. Sadly, John and Nikki called it quits due to difference of opinions. The wrestler is currently dating Shay Shariatzadeh who is a product manager at Motorola Solutions Company. However, did you know he was married to his high school sweetheart Elizabeth Huberdeau? Surprised? On the occasion of his birthday, here are more interesting and unknown facts about Cena.

Photo Credit : Getty Images