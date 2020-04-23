X
Happy Birthday John Cena: From being a BTS fan to marrying high school sweetheart, UNKNOWN facts about F9 star

WWE Superstar John Cena turns 43 today. Cena is not just a professional American wrestler but he is also an actor, rapper, and successful TV presenter. On the occasion of his birthday, here are some interesting and unknown facts about him.
5068 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    John Cena Birthday Special

    John Cena Birthday Special

    WWE Superstar John Cena turns 43 today. The wrestler has been the face of WWE for more than a decade now. He is one WWE superstar who keeps his fans entertained and enjoys a huge fan following worldwide. Cena is not just a professional American wrestler but he is also an actor, rapper, and successful TV presenter. If you're a fan of the wrestler, then you'd be familiar with his popular phrases - "Never Give Up", and "Hustle, Loyalty, Respect." The man of many talents has many nicknames including The Cenation Leader, The Chain Gang Soldier, and The Champ. The actor, wrestler has always managed to create buzz due to his personal life. Many know that he was dating Nikki Bella. John and Nikki dated each other for six long years and were even engaged. Sadly, John and Nikki called it quits due to difference of opinions. The wrestler is currently dating Shay Shariatzadeh who is a product manager at Motorola Solutions Company. However, did you know he was married to his high school sweetheart Elizabeth Huberdeau? Surprised? On the occasion of his birthday, here are more interesting and unknown facts about Cena.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 10
    Childhood

    Childhood

    Born as John Felix Anthony Cena Jr, he was raised in West Newbury, Massachusetts.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 10
    Bodybuilder

    Bodybuilder

    Cena graduated from Springfield College in 1998 with a degree in exercise physiology and body movement. The wrestler later pursued a career in bodybuilding.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 10
    Limo Driver

    Limo Driver

    Before joining the wrestling industry, he was working as a limo driver.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 10
    Wrestling

    Wrestling

    John Cena transitioned into professional wrestling in 1999 when he debuted for Ultimate Pro Wrestling and signed with WWE, in 2000.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 10
    Titles

    Titles

    John is a five-time United States Champion, four-time world tag team champion, and sixteen-time world champion. Of his sixteen world championship reigns, 13 of them are with the WWE championship.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 10
    Actor

    Actor

    Cena has also earned a name for himself as an actor. He has starred in many films such as The Marine, Trainwreck, Ferdinand, Bumblebee, and more.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 8 / 10
    Rapper

    Rapper

    As mentioned earlier, he is a man of many talents. He is also a rapper. In 2005, he released a rap album called You Can't See Me, which went platinum.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 9 / 10
    Fan of BTS

    Fan of BTS

    Time and again, he has mentioned that he is a big fan of Korean boy band BTS. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cena revealed J-Hope is his favourite because he's got a little secret street cred like him. On James Corden's show, Cena revealed he also likes RM. Apart from BTS, he is also a big fan of the "Star Wars" series.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 10 / 10
    Personal life

    Personal life

    In 2009, Cena married his high school sweetheart Elizabeth Huberdeau. However, their marriage only lasted for three years. He was later engaged to Nikki Bella. Post breakup with Nikki, he is currently dating Shay Shariatzadeh who is a product manager at Motorola Solutions Company.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

