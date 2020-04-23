/
Happy Birthday John Cena: From being a BTS fan to marrying high school sweetheart, UNKNOWN facts about F9 star
WWE Superstar John Cena turns 43 today. Cena is not just a professional American wrestler but he is also an actor, rapper, and successful TV presenter. On the occasion of his birthday, here are some interesting and unknown facts about him.
Published: April 23, 2020
John Cena Birthday Special
WWE Superstar John Cena turns 43 today. The wrestler has been the face of WWE for more than a decade now. He is one WWE superstar who keeps his fans entertained and enjoys a huge fan following worldwide. Cena is not just a professional American wrestler but he is also an actor, rapper, and successful TV presenter. If you're a fan of the wrestler, then you'd be familiar with his popular phrases - "Never Give Up", and "Hustle, Loyalty, Respect." The man of many talents has many nicknames including The Cenation Leader, The Chain Gang Soldier, and The Champ. The actor, wrestler has always managed to create buzz due to his personal life. Many know that he was dating Nikki Bella. John and Nikki dated each other for six long years and were even engaged. Sadly, John and Nikki called it quits due to difference of opinions. The wrestler is currently dating Shay Shariatzadeh who is a product manager at Motorola Solutions Company. However, did you know he was married to his high school sweetheart Elizabeth Huberdeau? Surprised? On the occasion of his birthday, here are more interesting and unknown facts about Cena.
Childhood
Born as John Felix Anthony Cena Jr, he was raised in West Newbury, Massachusetts.
Bodybuilder
Cena graduated from Springfield College in 1998 with a degree in exercise physiology and body movement. The wrestler later pursued a career in bodybuilding.
Limo Driver
Before joining the wrestling industry, he was working as a limo driver.
Wrestling
John Cena transitioned into professional wrestling in 1999 when he debuted for Ultimate Pro Wrestling and signed with WWE, in 2000.
Titles
John is a five-time United States Champion, four-time world tag team champion, and sixteen-time world champion. Of his sixteen world championship reigns, 13 of them are with the WWE championship.
Actor
Cena has also earned a name for himself as an actor. He has starred in many films such as The Marine, Trainwreck, Ferdinand, Bumblebee, and more.
Rapper
As mentioned earlier, he is a man of many talents. He is also a rapper. In 2005, he released a rap album called You Can't See Me, which went platinum.
Fan of BTS
Time and again, he has mentioned that he is a big fan of Korean boy band BTS. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cena revealed J-Hope is his favourite because he's got a little secret street cred like him. On James Corden's show, Cena revealed he also likes RM. Apart from BTS, he is also a big fan of the "Star Wars" series.
Personal life
In 2009, Cena married his high school sweetheart Elizabeth Huberdeau. However, their marriage only lasted for three years. He was later engaged to Nikki Bella. Post breakup with Nikki, he is currently dating Shay Shariatzadeh who is a product manager at Motorola Solutions Company.
