John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh: First meeting to secret marriage; Take a look at the newly weds love story

All you need to know about WWE Champion John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh's romantic timeline. From how they first met to their secret nuptials.
30529 reads Mumbai Updated: October 15, 2020 12:33 pm
  • 1 / 8
    All you need to know about WWE star John Cena and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh's love story

    John Cena is married! Yes, the WWE star got hitched to Shay Shariatzadeh in a private ceremony in Tampa, Florida. Although we are yet to witness any photographs from their wedding ceremony, fans of the actor are sure that John would share the same in the most unexpected way. John Cena's Instagram posts are random and don't make sense to many. The 43-year-old former wrestler is also an actor, rapper and TV presenter. The Hollywood star even gave a shoutout to several Bollywood actors in the past. From sharing Shah Rukh Khan's quotes about life and other things to paying a tribute to late Sushant Singh Rajput, John Cena never fails to display his love for Bollywood. In fact not only Bollywood, but the actor also shared two posts for Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz. On The Ellen Show, John revealed the truth behind his posts. The 16-time WWE champion claimed that WWE forced him to get into Instagram and he decided to keep it in his own way. Now, fans cannot wait to see how the actor shares the first glimpse of his marriage on social media. Today, take a look at the love timeline of John with his beloved Shay Shariatzadeh.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 2 / 8
    How they first met

    The duo met each other in Winter 2018 at a restaurant in Vancouver. The actor was shooting for Playing With Fire during that time. John shared“There was one woman I was looking at and I couldn’t take my eyes off her. …That’s when it started.”

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 3 / 8
    How fans got to know about his new lady love

    The two were seen holding hands publicly at several occasions.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 4 / 8
    Happy times with the best

    From the March to July 2019, the two were spotted several times having a fun time and she surely brought out his "softer side".

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 5 / 8
    The red carpet debut

    Finally, they made it official when they debuted as a couple on the red carpet for John's movie Playing With Fire premiere. Considering the movie brought them together!

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 6 / 8
    Another red carpet appearance

    John and Shay stepped out onto the red carpet once more at the Dolittle premiere.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 7 / 8
    The hints dropped

    Known for his no caption game on social media. John shared an impressionist painting of what looked like a bride and groom.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 8 / 8
    The secret wedding

    After Shay was spotted with a massive ring and a couple of months being quarantined together. The couple got hitched on October 12, 2020, in Florida.

    Photo Credit : getty images

