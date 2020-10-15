John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh: First meeting to secret marriage; Take a look at the newly weds love story

1 / 8

All you need to know about WWE star John Cena and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh's love story

John Cena is married! Yes, the WWE star got hitched to Shay Shariatzadeh in a private ceremony in Tampa, Florida. Although we are yet to witness any photographs from their wedding ceremony, fans of the actor are sure that John would share the same in the most unexpected way. John Cena's Instagram posts are random and don't make sense to many. The 43-year-old former wrestler is also an actor, rapper and TV presenter. The Hollywood star even gave a shoutout to several Bollywood actors in the past. From sharing Shah Rukh Khan's quotes about life and other things to paying a tribute to late Sushant Singh Rajput, John Cena never fails to display his love for Bollywood. In fact not only Bollywood, but the actor also shared two posts for Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz. On The Ellen Show, John revealed the truth behind his posts. The 16-time WWE champion claimed that WWE forced him to get into Instagram and he decided to keep it in his own way. Now, fans cannot wait to see how the actor shares the first glimpse of his marriage on social media. Today, take a look at the love timeline of John with his beloved Shay Shariatzadeh.

Photo Credit : getty images