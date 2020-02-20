PHOTOS: John Cena and girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh's most adorable PDA moments that you can't miss

Home
WWE superstar and actor John Cena is currently dating Shay Shariatzadeh. The couple is rumoured to be engaged. As they continue to give us relationship goals, check out the couple's best PDA moments so far.
    John Cena and GF Shay Shariatzadeh's PDA moments

    WWE superstar and actor John Cena's split with fiance Nikki Bella was talk of the town for the longest time. For the uninitiated, John and Nikki dated each other for six long years and were even engaged. Sadly, they called it quits due to difference of opinions. The couple's breakup shocked their fans and followers. Post their breakup, Nikki and John are currently in a happy space. Nikki who is dating former Dancing With The Stars pro-partner Artem Chigvintsev is also expecting her first child with him. John, on the other hand, is dating Shay Shariatzadeh who is a product manager at Motorola Solutions Company. As per recent reports, Cena may have popped the big question to his ladylove. Recently, a fan named Daniel Dunbar, who was in Belmont Park, San Diego, at the same as the couple got a photo with kids posing with the WWE superstar with Shay right beside him. However, some fans noticed a huge diamond ring on her engagement finger. Later, John Cena took to his Instagram page and shared a meme of Stone Cold Steve Austin with the words 'Stone Cold Sweethearts' as well as 'Say Yes' in a purple heart. The same added fuel to the fire and now fans are wondering if Cena has popped the question. Though it's still a rumour, we can't stop falling in love with these two. The couple's PDA never fails to grab attention and make their fans go aww. As they continue to give us relationship goals, check out the couple's best PDA moments so far.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Kiss of love

    Seriously, how cute is this snap of the couple!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Can't keep their eyes off each other

    This pic speaks volumes about their love for each other.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    All hers

    Find someone who looks at you the way Shay is looking at Cena!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Love is in the air

    We wonder what made these two laugh at this moment!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Can't keep their hands off each other

    We love how the duo is adorably holding each other's hands!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Couple goals

    The couple is madly and deeply in love with each other.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

