John Krasinski Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of the actor with wife Emily Blunt that prove true love exists

Happy Birthday John Krasinski

Emily Blunt may not have scored an Oscar nomination yet, but that's okay. She already has the best prize in Hollywood: John Krasinski. While we all know that no relationship is really perfect, sometimes they certainly seem that way – at least from the outside. This is unmistakably accurate with Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. When it comes to relationship goals, these two set a very high standard. They continue to give us all kinds of feels even after ten years of marriage and two children (daughters Hazel and Violet). And, despite having spent years independently building successful Hollywood careers (Emily has starred in dozens of films, and John has parlayed his iconic role as Jim Halpert on the Office into several major gigs, including the title character in Jack Ryan), they've recently begun collaborating and fans are loving it. Moments like this are exactly why Blunt and Krasinski are relationship goals. On his birthday, we have a list of their most adorable photos that will make you believe in love again.

Photo Credit : Getty Images