John Krasinski Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of the actor with wife Emily Blunt that prove true love exists

Emily Blunt may not have scored an Oscar nomination yet, but that's okay. She already has the best prize in Hollywood: John Krasinski. While we all know that no relationship is really perfect, sometimes they certainly seem that way – at least from the outside. This is unmistakably accurate with Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. When it comes to relationship goals, these two set a very high standard. They continue to give us all kinds of feels even after ten years of marriage and two children (daughters Hazel and Violet). And, despite having spent years independently building successful Hollywood careers (Emily has starred in dozens of films, and John has parlayed his iconic role as Jim Halpert on the Office into several major gigs, including the title character in Jack Ryan), they've recently begun collaborating and fans are loving it. Moments like this are exactly why Blunt and Krasinski are relationship goals. On his birthday, we have a list of their most adorable photos that will make you believe in love again.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Otherwise known as the moment we knew our love for these two was real.
"It was very casual," he told Access Hollywood in 2009. "I was nervous and the whole nine yards. She did cry after I cried and we cried and then everyone around us was crying.
“Meeting John really changed my life,” she told InStyle in 2013. “When I feel the support that I have from him, I feel invincible. There’s someone behind you on your good days, and someone in front of you on your bad days.” Aww!
Emily told Manhattan magazine in 2012. "All I can say is that it’s an effing blast. It’s just great, and I’m so happy.” If that doesn't want to make you fall in love, then maybe love truly is dead.v
The pair attended the premiere of A Quiet Place at South by Southwest in 2018, holding tightly to each other. We often see these two sharing a lot of PDA especially on the red carpet and we get heart eyes every time we see it.
When Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon asked John in 2018 about working with Emily, he gushed: "I've always been the biggest fan of hers, but not until you're in the room when she does what she does do you know why she's so phenomenal."