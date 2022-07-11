John Krasinski-Emily Blunt Wedding Anniversary: 6 times the couple painted the carpet red

Krunt turns 12! The adorable couple, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary as they become the most loved couple in Hollywood. Though the couple is rarely seen on the big screen together (The Quiet Place franchise being an exception), their real-life romance is all the rage on the Internet. With their hilarious chemistry and loved-up eyes, fans automatically melt at the sight of their romance. The couple met in 2008 through a mutual friend and within less than a year they got engaged. They tied the knot on July 10, 2010, in a private ceremony at George Clooney's estate in Lake Como, Italy. Though their romance is not just limited to their cute interview, the couple also drips honey every time they are on a red carpet together. On that note, check out some of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's best moments on the red carpet.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
While attending the premiere of Blunt's Mary Poppins Returns in 2018, the couple looked like a couple right out of a fairytale.
In 2020, while at the A Quiet Place Part II premiere the co-stars goofed around at the red carpet as they looked gorgeous in their fits.
If eyes could speak, theirs would be churning love letters. The couple poses at The Hollars screening in New York as all else becomes thin air.
The couple stunned on the red carpet of the SAG Awards in 2019. Later in the night, Blunt won the Best Supporting Actress Award and dedicated the honour to her husband John Krasinski.
While arriving at an event for the BAFTAs 2019, the couple gazed into each other's eyes adorably.
At the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards, Krasinski landed a sweet kiss on his wife's cheek as the cameras shuttered away.