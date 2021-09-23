6 PHOTOS of Emily Blunt and John Krasinki being the most adorable couple

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are one of those once-in-a-lifetime Hollywood couples: not only are they both talented and award-winning actors in their own right, but as a couple they've enjoyed a decade-plus romance that seems to only get better over the years, now with two daughters and a home in Brooklyn. They've worked out how to balance their high-profile professional lives with a low-key family life, from Krasinski's early Devil Wears Prada fixation to their collaborative effort in A Quiet Place. Below we have 6 photos of the couple giving us all kinds of relationship goals.
John Krasinski admitted to watching the famous Devil Wears Prada movie, in which Blunt plays a high-fashion assistant to demanding boss Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep,) as many as 75 times.
As the story goes, Krasinski was out to dinner with fellow actor Justin Theroux when Blunt ran into the pair and they were introduced through a mutual friend. Both have said they were happily single at the time, but the chance encounter changed their minds.
Blunt and Krasinski tend to keep some details quite private; Krasinski’s proposal remains somewhat mysterious. But we know it was definitely romantic and emotional.
While the wedding itself was a quiet and private affair in summer 2010, there are two salient facts that have come to light: it happened in Lake Como, Italy at George Clooney’s famously beautiful home. And Clooney was in attendance.
Not everyone has the resources to make long distance work. Neither does everyone have the energy for it. But Krasinski proved that his commitment was a step ahead of the rest when he flew — every weekend — from Montreal to London and back again to meet his wife.
When Krasinski signed on to direct and co-write A Quiet Place, Blunt didn’t intend to be part of the thriller; they had steered mostly clear of working on the same projects. But after she read his script, she changed her mind.