6 PHOTOS of Emily Blunt and John Krasinki being the most adorable couple

1 / 7

Emily Blunt and John Krasinki being the most adorable couple

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are one of those once-in-a-lifetime Hollywood couples: not only are they both talented and award-winning actors in their own right, but as a couple they've enjoyed a decade-plus romance that seems to only get better over the years, now with two daughters and a home in Brooklyn. They've worked out how to balance their high-profile professional lives with a low-key family life, from Krasinski's early Devil Wears Prada fixation to their collaborative effort in A Quiet Place. Below we have 6 photos of the couple giving us all kinds of relationship goals.

Photo Credit : Getty Images