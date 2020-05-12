The Office: John Krasinski, Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling & cast's BTS pics reveal the wonderful bond they share

1 / 13

Check out these BTS photos of the cast of The Office

The Office cast recently reunited via zoom to recreate one of the fan favourite scenes from the iconic series to entertain fans of the show all across the globe during this lockdown. After a Maryland couple recreating Jim's (John Krasinski) proposal to Pam (Jenna Fischer), John announced that he informed the couple that he’d been ordained to marry them online and contributing to the voice call were the parents of the pair and best friends. And then he went and introduced to the call Fischer as well as country singer Zac Brown who performed a lovely wedding song for them. Then, John went on to introduce the entire cast of the show to the couple. Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak, Ed Helms and the entire cast of the show. “Perhaps my favourite love story of the week was a couple down in Maryland, whose wedding proposal was oddly familiar,” Krasinski said. The cast then went on to the same dance that they did at Jim and Pam's wedding. The reunion of the hit sitcom was shared by millions on social media. The American sitcom, which aired for the first time on 24 March 2005, had a successful run for 9 seasons. The storyline is based on office employees who experience certain misadventures at the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company's branch in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Today, check out the fun BTS pictures from the show which reflects the amazing bond shared by the cast of the series.

Photo Credit : Instagram