The Office: John Krasinski, Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling & cast's BTS pics reveal the wonderful bond they share

The Office: John Krasinski, Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling & cast's BTS pics reveal the wonderful bond they share

The Office cast surely gave the entire world a nostalgic flashback with their recent zoom meeting and today we have some unmissable BTS pictures of the cast of the American sitcom.
Updated: May 12, 2020 11:48 am
  • 1 / 13
    Check out these BTS photos of the cast of The Office

    Check out these BTS photos of the cast of The Office

    The Office cast recently reunited via zoom to recreate one of the fan favourite scenes from the iconic series to entertain fans of the show all across the globe during this lockdown. After a Maryland couple recreating Jim's (John Krasinski) proposal to Pam (Jenna Fischer), John announced that he informed the couple that he’d been ordained to marry them online and contributing to the voice call were the parents of the pair and best friends. And then he went and introduced to the call Fischer as well as country singer Zac Brown who performed a lovely wedding song for them. Then, John went on to introduce the entire cast of the show to the couple. Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak, Ed Helms and the entire cast of the show. “Perhaps my favourite love story of the week was a couple down in Maryland, whose wedding proposal was oddly familiar,” Krasinski said. The cast then went on to the same dance that they did at Jim and Pam's wedding. The reunion of the hit sitcom was shared by millions on social media. The American sitcom, which aired for the first time on 24 March 2005, had a successful run for 9 seasons. The storyline is based on office employees who experience certain misadventures at the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company's branch in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Today, check out the fun BTS pictures from the show which reflects the amazing bond shared by the cast of the series.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 13
    We always love Steve's expressions

    We always love Steve's expressions

    His expressions simply crack you up even in the most intense scenes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 13
    Scene prepping

    Scene prepping

    Jake Lacy prepping for his scene clicks this delightful selfie of himself and his co star.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 13
    One of the best

    One of the best

    The office is related is so many ways to our daily life at the desk that you tend to grow fond of it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 13
    The leading ladies of the show

    The leading ladies of the show

    Isn't this one of the sweetest photos?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 13
    When Steve said Goodbye

    When Steve said Goodbye

    Fans of the show will never forget this episode.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 13
    Fun scenes post shoots

    Fun scenes post shoots

    We love these gorgeous smiles .

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 13
    The cutest of all

    The cutest of all

    Mindy and BJ Novak all smiles for this selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 13
    John at his best

    John at his best

    The handsome actor takes a look at some of the scenes post shooting.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 13
    Get ready with the best

    Get ready with the best

    John with the leading ladies getting all ready for the shooting.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 13
    Where it all began!

    Where it all began!

    The entire cast of the Office post shooting the first episode ever.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 13
    Selfie time with costars

    Selfie time with costars

    John seems to be getting the entire cast enjoying amidst the shoots.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 13
    In between shoots

    In between shoots

    The cast rehearsing their lines amidst shoots.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

