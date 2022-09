Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Anniversary

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrate their 9th wedding anniversary together. The couple has been making rounds on the headlines as they recently announced that Teigen had gotten pregnant for a third time after having issues with conceiving again. The couple celebrated their happiness as they made their first public appearance since conceiving the third child at the 2022 Emmys. The couple stunned all in their classy yet bold outfits. Fans love the couple's bold energy together and also hype up their every red carpet appearance. Keep scrolling to check out some of their best looks from these events.