John Legend and Chrissy Teigen: First burger date to baby number 3; A look at their relationship

A look at John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's relationship timeline

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting their third child after the model confirmed the news on Twitter as well as on her IG stories. The parents-to-be are all geared up and look forward to welcoming the little bundle of joy to the family of four. Surprisingly, the couple first hinted their family was growing in the music video for the Grammy winner’s song Wild which released on Thursday, 13th August. The model and food maven met Legend in 2006. They dated for several years before marrying in Italy in 2013. The most beloved couples on social media during a live chat on YouTube spoke about their relationship and how special it is to be able to watch evolve through time. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have risen to the top as the power couple of Hollywood over the past few years. At the end of the video, they were joined by their kids, they definitely tease a glimpse of Chrissy’s obvious baby bump. If this is John and Chrissy’s way of announcing that they’re expecting a third child, it sure is metaphorical. Chrissy Teigen took to her favourite medium to show off her adorable third baby bump yesterday night. Teigen posted a video of herself on Twitter followed by an Instagram story with a visibly pregnant belly. Teigen says, “Look at this third baby sh*t. What the… oh my god.” Today, we trace the ‘IT’ couple’s relationship timeline from a burger date to having baby no. 3 together.

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES