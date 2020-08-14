Advertisement
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen: First burger date to baby number 3; A look at their relationship

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are all set to welcome the 3rd addition to their family, The lady love of Legend flaunts her baby bump in a short video on her social media handles, breaking the news of a third child on its way.
28559 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    A look at John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's relationship timeline

    John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting their third child after the model confirmed the news on Twitter as well as on her IG stories. The parents-to-be are all geared up and look forward to welcoming the little bundle of joy to the family of four. Surprisingly, the couple first hinted their family was growing in the music video for the Grammy winner’s song Wild which released on Thursday, 13th August. The model and food maven met Legend in 2006. They dated for several years before marrying in Italy in 2013. The most beloved couples on social media during a live chat on YouTube spoke about their relationship and how special it is to be able to watch evolve through time. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have risen to the top as the power couple of Hollywood over the past few years. At the end of the video, they were joined by their kids, they definitely tease a glimpse of Chrissy’s obvious baby bump. If this is John and Chrissy’s way of announcing that they’re expecting a third child, it sure is metaphorical. Chrissy Teigen took to her favourite medium to show off her adorable third baby bump yesterday night. Teigen posted a video of herself on Twitter followed by an Instagram story with a visibly pregnant belly. Teigen says, “Look at this third baby sh*t. What the… oh my god.” Today, we trace the ‘IT’ couple’s relationship timeline from a burger date to having baby no. 3 together.

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

  • 2 / 11
    Love at first sight?

    Chrissy Teigen and John Legend first met on the set of music video Stereo in September 2006. Teigen revealed that when the shoot was over, they went back to Legend’s hotel room, ate In-N-Out burgers and hooked up.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    A tour to blossom love

    After spending some time texting and talking on the phone, Chrissy joined John on tour, and the two were inseparable. It was Chrissy Teigen’s sense of humour and witty messages to Legend that swept him off his feet.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    The ups had its own down

    John Legend early in their relationship had a brief lapse of judgement and tried to break up with Teigen at some point in this time period, butthe breakup lasted for not more than a few hours.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    First summer together at Lake Como

    Their love ignited here, the couple first came to Lake Como, Italy in 2007. In a revisit picture, Chrissy captioned, “A boat tour guide took us to a little spot on the lake and told us to make a wish. I asked for this to be the man I marry and have children with. I think John asked for the most perfect bite of cacio e pepe. Both came true, and here we are.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    The Proposal

    Legend proposed to Teigen at the Maldives during a vacation in December 2011 after around five years of dating.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    The wedding

    Chrissy and John’s wedding took place on September 14, 2013, in Lake Como. But they legally tied the knot at an NYC courthouse a day before travelling to Italy.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Daughter Luna Simone Stephens in 2016

    Chrissy captioned the picture, “John and I are so happy to announce that we are pregnant :) As many of you know, we've been trying to have a baby for a while now. It hasn't been easy, but we kept trying because we can't wait to bring our first child into the world and grow our family. We're so excited that it's finally happening. Thank you for all your love and well wishes. I look forward to all the belly touching!”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Luna’s a big brother now

    In 2018, the supermodel-turned-TV host Teigen revealed that they were expecting a boy, as the only embryo left from their IVF treatment was male. On May 16 2018, Teigen announced son Miles had arrived.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Pregnancy troubles

    Chrissy Teigen opened up on their struggles with fertility during an episode of FABLife, Teigen confirmed that the couple conceived their second child through IVF, more than two years after having previously chosen to implant a female embryo, which resulted in the pregnancy with their daughter.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Family is growing

    Chrissy flaunts her baby bump in a short video on her social media handles, breaking the news of a third child on its way.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

