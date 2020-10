1 / 8

John Legend Chrissy Teigen's selfies are here to bless your feed

John Legend just dedicated his emotional performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards to his better half and we surely cannot find anything more romantic on the internet today. The singer took the centre stage in a white suit, where he played the piano throughout the performance. Afterward, host of BBMAS Kelly Clarkson shared her support for Legend and Teigen, telling her fellow Voice coach she was sending "all my love to you and Chrissy." Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were expecting their third child but the model revealed that she and husband John Legend suffered a miscarriage. She also revealed that while they never named their kids before, she and John always addressed their third baby as Jack. Sharing the heartbreaking news, Chrissy had written, "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough." Chrissy also added"She added, "To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you." in an emotional post of herself with her husband John Legend holding their late son Jack in their arms. Over time with social media, the two have often set couples goals from family vacations to red carpet looks. Today take a look at these selfies of the power couple which speaks volumes about their romance.

Photo Credit : Chrissy Teigen's instagram