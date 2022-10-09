John Lennon and Yoko Ono's romance was the talk of the town in the 60s. The couple first met in November 1966 at a London gallery, where Ono was preparing for an exhibition of her work. Their whirlwind and controversial romance began soon after and the pair also tied the knot on March 20, 1969. In 1970, just one year after Lennon and Ono’s wedding, the Beatles broke up and speculations suggested that it was Ono who played a key role in the disbandment. Ono and Lennon also collaborated on several musical projects together. The couple also welcomed son Sean in 1975. Lennon was tragically assassinated outside his Manhattan apartment building in 1980 on December 8, 1980. On his birth anniversary, we take a look at his memorable snaps with Yoko Ono.
This iconic snap of John Lennon and Yoko Ono is from a week after their marriage. The couple were clicked in the Presidential Suite of the Hilton Hotel, Amsterdam on March 25, 1969, as they staged a 'bed-in for peace' and intended to stay in bed for seven days as a protest against war and violence in the world.
John Lennon and Yoko Ono posed with a poster saying "War is over" in December 1969. They distributed the poster to the world's major cities as part of a peace campaign protesting against the Vietnam War.
John Lennon was clicked wtih his son Julian whom he shared with his first wife Cynthia and Yoko Ono at the Internel Studios in Stonebridge Park, Wembley in 1968.
John Lennon and Yoko Ono, both dressed in white, boarded a private aircraft in Gibraltar after their wedding, on 20th March 1969. This is among the first photos of the couple after they tied the knot.
The Beatles' Paul McCartney was clicked with bandmate John Lennon and his then-girlfriend Yoko Ono at the premiere of the new Beatles film Yellow Submarine at the London Pavilion in 1968.
