John Lennon and Yoko Ono's romance was the talk of the town in the 60s. The couple first met in November 1966 at a London gallery, where Ono was preparing for an exhibition of her work. Their whirlwind and controversial romance began soon after and the pair also tied the knot on March 20, 1969. In 1970, just one year after Lennon and Ono’s wedding, the Beatles broke up and speculations suggested that it was Ono who played a key role in the disbandment. Ono and Lennon also collaborated on several musical projects together. The couple also welcomed son Sean in 1975. Lennon was tragically assassinated outside his Manhattan apartment building in 1980 on December 8, 1980. On his birth anniversary, we take a look at his memorable snaps with Yoko Ono.